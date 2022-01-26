TODAY
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at Mid-Atlantic Christian University in Elizabeth City from noon to 5 p.m.
SATURDAY
SA coat drive
Andy’s Pancake & Steak House, The Circle ll, and The City Grill are hosting a coat drive for the Elizabeth City Salvation Army through Saturday. Drop off new or gently used coats, hats, scarves or gloves at the restaurants for donation to the Salvation Army for distribution in the community.
Buildings dedicated
The Robert Harvey Building, formerly the Hertford Police Department, will be dedicated at 114 B West Grubb St., Hertford, at 10 a.m. The Horace Reid Building, formerly the Community Center, will be dedicated at 10:45 a.m. at 305 West Grubb St., Hertford.
Monday
EC Rotary Club
The Elizabeth City Rotary Club will meet in the Parish House of Christ Episcopal Church at 1 p.m. Lunch will be served. State Auditor Beth Wood will be the speaker.
WEDNESDAY
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at Durants Neck Ruritan Club from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Cole to speak
Former Superior Court Judge J.C. Cole, a resident of Hertford, will talk about growing up in rural northeastern North Carolina and going on to become an attorney and then a judge, during Museum of the Albemarle’s History for Lunch program at noon. The program will be both in person and on Zoom. Register at the museum’s website or Facebook page.
UPCOMING
PAL art auction
The Perquimans Arts League will host benefit art auction featuring 60 artworks by artist and new local resident Jack Pardue at the Clubhouse Restaurant at Albemarle Plantation Saturday, Feb. 5, at 4 p.m. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased online or at the PAL gallery.
Livestock show meeting
An information session for youth interested in participating in the Albemarle Area 4-H Livestock Show & Sale will be held Saturday, Feb. 5, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Albemarle Area 4-H Livestock Arena at 864 Sun Gro Drive, Elizabeth City. Animals will be on site as will parents whose children have participated before. Contact: 331-7630.
Tax filing assistance
The IRS Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program will again offer free income tax filing help to persons earning $57,000 or less a year starting Tuesday, March 2. Appointments will be on Tuesdays from noon to 4 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon in the auditorium at the Perquimans County Emergency Management Center at 159 Creek Drive, Hertford. Persons seeking to use the VITA program must call 252-619-7618 to make an appointment.
Boating safety class
The OBX U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary will host a three-session virtual safe boating class on Zoom March 14, 16 and 21. Each two-hour session starts at 7 p.m. and ends at 9 p.m. After an introduction to boating, students will learn about boating laws, safety equipment, safe operation and navigation, boating emergencies, trailering a boat and sports and boating. Tuition is $20 for the first family member, $10 for each additional family member, and the cost includes materials. All classes taught by certified Coast Guard Auxiliary Instructors. To register, visit http://wow.uscgaux.info/content.php?unit=054-16-07&category=abs-form/.
Paddle for Border
Signups are underway for the Paddle for the Border event that will be held on the Dismal Swamp Canal in Camden County Saturday, May 7. The 7.5-mile paddle will begin at Dismal Swamp State Park and end at the Ballahack Road boat ramp in Chesapeake, Virginia. Registration is $45, which includes a T-shirt or hat, breakfast and lunch. The event is limited to 375 paddlers. Contact: 252-771-8333 or 252-771-6593.