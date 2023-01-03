The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at Inter-County Ruritan Club 118 Woodville Road, Hertford, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Another blood drive will be held in the Albemarle Plantation Community Center’s Cypress Room, Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Ag art exhibit
The Perquimans Art League will host a new exhibit featuring PAL members’ interpretation of the agriculture industry. Artworks in any media will be accepted today and Friday for the non-juried show. Call the gallery at 252-426-3041 to set up an appointment to drop off works.
FRIDAY
Port Discover lab
Port Discover will host a ribbon cutting ceremony for its new STEM lab at 611 Main St., Elizabeth City, from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.
VFW fish fry
Veterans of Foreign Wars will host a fish fry at the post at 1433 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Cost is $12 eat in or pickup.
UPCOMING
Tot Time at museum
Museum of the Albemarle will hold a Tot Time program on how farmers used the Procter Smokehouse to preserve meat during wintertime Thursday, Jan. 12, at 10 a.m. Program is for children ages 3-5, accompanied by an adult. Children will participate in a hands-on activity.
PAL art auction
The Perquimans Arts League will host an art auction of the works of Katherine Lewis in the exhibit, “Unending Pursuit of Spirit,” Feb. 4, at 4 p.m.