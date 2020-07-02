Regaining a Sense of Self: A New Perspective

It feels that the world around us has lost its perspective.
Sadly, it feels like many Christians too have lost their perspective.
God desires that Christians have perspective—perspective of Who He is and a clear perspective of who we are in Christ.
In 1 John 4:4, we are reminded that we are from God, and have overcome; because greater is Christ who is in us as Christians than he who is in the world.
If you are in Christ Jesus, this is you — this is who you are — this should be your perspective. Let us focus on who we are in Christ Jesus.
What are we told in John’s letter that can ultimately shape our perspective? To begin, if you are in Christ, you belong to God, He takes care of you (Isaiah 46:4), He protects you (2 Thessalonians 3:3), He provides for you (Matthew 6:31-32).
A.W. Tozer said that what comes into one’s mind when one thinks about God is the most important thing about that one. If you doubt God’s love, then you have a weak foundation. Your perspective is skewed, but if you understand that God loves you and has met your every need, then what a firm foundation and clear perspective you have.
Max Lucado said that God is able to accomplish, provide, help, save, keep, subdue—He is able to do what you and I cannot—He already has a plan—God is not bewildered—Go to Him.
We are told in John’s epistle that we have overcome. What is it we have overcome? If we look at the prior verses, we learn that through Christ, we have overcome spirits which are unlike God.
All of this is because Christ, Who lives in us, is greater than he who is in the world. So, who is in the world? Well, to start, our enemy is in the world. Christ is greater than the enemy, and Christ has overcome all the works of the enemy (Matthew 4:10). Also, I do not feel it is out of context to interpret, “he who is in the world” as the world’s system.
Christ has overcome all the feebleminded turbulence that is in this world system (John 16:33). I believe we are also safe, contextually, to interpret “he who is in the world” as fear. We are reminded that God has not given us a spirit of fear (2 Timothy 1:7), God gave all who believe in Christ Jesus the spirit of power, love, and a sound mind.
May you and I use the remainder of 2020 to hone our perspective, may we understand who we are in Christ Jesus, and may we live out His precepts and principles.
May the ‘20s be the decade that we clearly understand who we are in Christ. May we use this understanding of who we are in Christ to impact our world with a positive change that sets captives free.