North Carolina and Virginia are near identical in the number of deaths caused by COVID-19. Regional trends are near identical, too, says Ashley Stoop, the director of policy, planning and preparedness for Albemarle Regional Health Services.
Stoop provided the ARHS Board of Health an update on COVID-19’s effect on the region, Tuesday night.
Regional trends mirror what is happening in Virginia, where overall the numbers have stabilized but some regions are seeing an increase in cases, Stoop said.
“We did begin to see an uptick particularly in eastern and southeastern Virginia and our trends really mirror some of those trends as well,” said Stoop, speaking during a virtual meeting of the health board. Tuesday’s meeting marked the third the board has held online since last meeting in person in February.
As of Friday, the total number of COVID-19-related deaths in Virginia since the pandemic was declared in March was 2,550, or 102 fewer than North Carolina’s total of 2,652. That’s according to ARHS. North Carolina leads Virginia in total number of cases 162,491 to 117,592.
Stoop referred to a slide that illustrated the overall case count in ARHS’ eight-county service region. She attributed an increase in lab-confirmed cases to an increase in testing and other initiatives.
“This is all the cases, just how we have grown,” she said. “You can really see here that change in July. Keep in mind, that’s also when we saw a lot of increase in testing.”
Also around June and July, more commercial labs began testing, plus ARHS partnered with regional community health agencies to support more testing.
“We’ve had some amazing partners to really try to increase the testing capacity in our region,” she said.
As of Friday, the total number of lab-confirmed cases in ARHS’ service area was 2,040, while the total number of deaths since March was 55.
Not all cases of COVID-19 result in serious illness for the patient, and that’s good news, said Stoop.
“Fortunately we are seeing a lot of mild cases and we are seeing people improve and we think that’s very, very important,” she said.
As of Friday, the overall number of active lab-confirmed cases in the ARHS service region was 309, while the total of recovered cases was 1,676.
Gates County had the fewest number of total cases with 79, while Pasquotank County represented the highest number of cases at 532. The number of cases for the remaining counties included 397 in Bertie; 93 in Camden; 203 in Chowan; 95 in Currituck; 514 in Hertford; and 127 in Perquimans.
Stoop said her agency’s reported number of active cases is fairly accurate and does not exclude a vast number of cases gone unconfirmed. ARHS clinical workers continuously communicate with active case patients and reach out to people they may have come in contact with, she said.
“This is something that our staff works very hard to try to follow up with each of these diagnosed lab-confirmed cases and identify any contacts,” Stoop said. “They stay in touch with these individuals and they make sure they’re meeting the requirements of their isolation. We feel very confident this snapshot that we provide, as far as the active cases, really shows what we are seeing as far as cases throughout the region.”