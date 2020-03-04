The region’s nine Women’s Clubs met recently for a district meeting and arts and crafts festival at Open Doors Church, in Edenton.
A total of 91 people, including nine judges, attended the annual event, held Feb. 22. It featured 139 arts, crafts and literature pieces in 64 categories from students in public and private schools as well as homeschooled. Members of the Woman’s Clubs also were able to participate. Each club brought their own first-place winners to the event to be judged on a district level. The winners at this level are eligible to compete at the state meeting, which will be held March 14 in Mebane.
Awards were given for first, second and third place in each category. Every participate received a certificate.
During the district meeting, awards were given for the organizations’ scholarship program. Club awards were also given out. Nell Drees, member of Edenton Woman’s Club, was named Club Woman of the Year.
During the event, the Woman’s Clubs members raised money for scholarships through a tea up auction.
They also raised money for Open Doors mission and Beloved Haven, an organization in Elizabeth City that helps human-trafficking victims.
The General Federation of Women’s Clubs is an international women’s organization dedicated to community improvement by enhancing the lives of others through volunteer service.
The Edenton Woman’s Club was founded in 1946. It meets the first Wednesday of every month.