Local libraries have been closed, organized recreation activities have been suspended, and events like the N.C. Potato Festival have been canceled as local officials take precautionary measures against the spread of the coronavirus.
President Donald Trump has issued a national declaration of emergency and Gov. Roy Cooper has issued a state declaration as well. Around 25 of the state’s 100 counties have declared a local state of emergency and more are expected to follow in the coming days.
The White House advised all Americans to avoid groups of more than 10 and urged older people to stay at home in a set of new guidelines designed to fight a spreading coronavirus outbreak.
Tuesday, Gov. Cooper announced a new executive order in response to COVID-19 that closes restaurants and bars for dine-in customers but allows them to continue takeout and delivery orders. The executive order also included an expansion of unemployment insurance to help North Carolina workers affected by COVID-19.
The order was effective by 5 p.m. today, Tuesday, March 17.
There are no confirmed cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus in the area, Albemarle Regional Health Services Director Battle Betts told officials.
However, the virus will eventually affect the region, he said. That’s why it’s important to take measures now to help slow the spread of coronavirus, he said. Doing so will help health care providers better serve those that become infected.
ARHS officials said that around 80 percent of people who become infected with coronavirus are able to weather the virus at home. It’s people over age 60 and those with underlining medical conditions who are most at risk.
“People are going to get sick, and I will say it again, people are going to get sick,” Betts said. “We just need try to protect those folks that are the most vulnerable and that the virus will affect the hardest.”
Measures that have been put in place, like closing schools and limiting large public events, will help slow the spread of the virus but Betts said those measures will only work if people adhere to them.
The ARHS officials said all 33 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state have been traced to a traveler or a person who came into contact with a traveler. Thus far, there has been no “community spread” of the disease in the state. Community spread of an illness happens when the illness’ source isn’t known.
“The long-term implications of people conforming to these 14-day periods of self-isolation is of great concern,” Betts said. “As American citizens, we are not used to our freedom of movement being infringed upon. This is going to be a marathon and not a sprint. It’s not going to go away tomorrow.”
Saturday, Gov. Roy Cooper ordered the state’s schools be closed until March 30. But those closures could be extended, Betts said.
“I think the school system proclamation, I think that is just wading into the water,” Betts said. “We are looking at beyond two weeks here. We really are.”
Health officials are actively testing for the virus in the county but Betts did not have an exact number on the number of patients who have been tested. Having a fever is “crucial” to being tested. All those tested are asked to self-quarantine until test results come back.
“Anybody that meets the case definition (of having the virus), we have the resources to test them,” Betts said. “There are a lot of people that are wheeling up and saying, ‘I need a test.’ But we are not doing that. If you meet the case definition, you will be tested.”
In related news, Albemarle Electric Membership Corp., is urging customers to use the co-op’s drive-through window to pay their utility bills.
All AEMC members are also asked to limit office visits to only those that must be handled person to person. Albemarle EMC also accepts mailed payments as well as payments made electronically (www.aemc.coop).
AEMC has suspended energy audits but members can call 426-5735 to receive energy efficiency advice.