The eight-county region’s number of COVID-19 cases rose by 29 to 771 on Tuesday as new cases were reported in Pasquotank, Camden, Currituck, Chowan, Gates, Hertford and Perquimans counties.
Pasquotank’s case count rose to 255, Hertford’s 181, Camden’s to 39, Chowan’s to 39, Perquimans’ to 38, Currituck’s to 32, and Gates’ to 30.
Meanwhile, the number of active COVID-19 cases in the region fell to 59. Pasquotank had the largest number of active cases: 14. Only Camden, Chowan and Currituck had active cases in double figures.
No new deaths were reported in the region after the 37th death was reported in Hertford County on Monday.
Statewide, the number of COVID-19 cases rose to 89,484, an increase of nearly 2,000 from Monday. The number of COVID-19 related deaths rose by 42 to 1,552.
The number of people hospitalized with the respiratory disease rose to 1,109, an increase of 69 from Monday. The number of completed COVID-19 tests rose by more than 23,600 to 1,254,846.