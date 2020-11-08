Nearly 150 more residents of the Albemarle filed unemployment claims in September than in August, slightly raising the five-county region’s overall jobless rate to 5.7%.
According to the N.C. Department of Commerce’s latest data, a total of 2,636 residents were unemployed in Pasquotank, Chowan, Currituck, Perquimans and Camden counties in September. That compares to 2,489 residents who filed unemployment claims in August.
While more workers were unemployed, the region’s workforce participation grew by more than 1,000 in September, according to Commerce Department data.
There were 45,524 people in the region’s workforce in September, compared to 44,478 in August. All area five counties saw more people in their labor force in September, with Pasquotank, Perquimans and Camden posting the largest increases.
Statewide, the number of people seeking jobless benefits rose by more than 15,000 in September to 343,190. That’s an unemployment rate of 7%, compared to 6.8% in August. The state workforce also increased in September by more than 105,500, rising to over 4.9 million.
All five area counties reported increases in the numbers of those unemployed, with Pasquotank and Currituck responsible for 66% of the increase.
Camden County, meanwhile, continued to post one of the state’s lowest rates, 4.8%, which was second only to Watauga County, which posted a 4.6% rate. Camden’s rate in August had been 4.6%, at the time the state’s lowest.
Currituck reported the state’s seventh-lowest rate, 5.24%, which is up from 4.8% in August, when the county had the state’s fourth-lowest rate.
Chowan reported the state’s 21st lowest rate, 5.8%, which was slightly up from 5.7% in August when the county had the 23rd lowest rate. Perquimans had the 32nd lowest rate, 6%, slightly higher than the 5.7% in August when it ranked 25th-lowest. Pasquotank’s jobless rate ranked 47th lowest, 6.5%, which is slightly higher than its 6.3% rate in August.
For the third straight month, no area county had a higher jobless rate than the state rate.
In September, Pasquotank reported 1,084 persons unemployed in a workforce of 16,722. That compares to August, when 1,030 persons were unemployed in a workforce of 16,298. That’s an increase of 54 workers who were unemployed in a workforce that grew by 424.
Elizabeth City’s jobless rate in September was 6.1%, which was lower than Pasquotank County’s as a whole, but .2 higher than its rate in August.
Currituck saw its ranks of unemployed rise to 708 in September. That’s 44 more than in August, when 664 persons filed for unemployment in the county. Between August and September, Currituck’s workforce grew from 13,526 to 13,663 — an increase of 137.
In Chowan, the number of people filing jobless claims rose by 12 in September to 325. In August, 313 persons filed for unemployment in a workforce of 5,448. In September, Chowan’s workforce grew to 5,589 — an increase of 141 from August.
Perquimans reported 298 persons unemployed in September, an increase of 22 from August. Two-hundred seventy-six workers filed for unemployment in September when the workforce totaled 4,949. In August, the workforce was 4,753 — 196 fewer workers.
In Camden, the number of people filing jobless claims in September rose to 221, an increase of 15 from August when 206 did. The county’s workforce rose in September to 4,601 — an increase of 148 from August when the workforce totaled 4,453.
According to the Commerce Department, unemployment increased in 95 counties in September, decreased in three and didn’t change in two. In contrast, all 100 counties reported decreases in August.
The counties reporting decreases included Buncombe, whose rate fell to 7.4%; Davie, whose rate fell to 6%; and Jackson, whose rate fell to 5.8%. Watauga, with a rate of 4.6%, and Macon, with a rate of 5.8%, were the two counties that saw no change in unemployment rates.
The Commerce Department reported that only three counties — Watauga, Camden and Orange — reported jobless rates of 5% or less in September. That compares to August, when 10 counties did.
Also in contrast to August, three counties — Vance with 10.1%, Edgecombe with 11.2% and Scotland with 12% — reported rates of 10% or more. In August, only Edgcombe and Scotland did.