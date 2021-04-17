COLUMBIA -- Pocosin Arts 2021 Summer Art camp is now taking registration.
Space is limited to 6 campers per class. Sessions will be held June 14-8, June 21 - 25, June 28 - July 2, July 12 - 16, July 19 - 23 and July 26 - 30.
To ensure that everyone has the opportunity to participate, Pocosin arts offer pay-what-you-can pricing made possible through Grable Foundation Scholarships.
Lunch and snacks are included for every camper. Camp starts on Monday of each week and ends on Friday. Each camp runs during either morning or afternoon session for one week. Camp will be located at the Rotary building orSt. Andrews Episcopal Church Parish House.
We wish to ensure a safe and fun environment. Safety guidelines are posted on the Summer Art Camp website at pocosinarts.org
If you have multiple campers in your household please sign them up separately.
The instructors will be Alexis Spina and Carrie Cranwell.
Spina has a BFA degree in studio art from Edinboro University of Pennsylvania, with a concentration in jewelry/metalsmithing, and minors in printmaking and ceramics. In 2018 she obtained her MFA from The University of Georgia. Since 2017, she has been an assistant to Lola Brooks in her personal studio.
Cranwell is an artist who was born and raised in Tyrrell County. She now resides in Greenville working as an art teacher. In 2017, Carrie received her BFA in Art Education from East Carolina University with a concentration in Textile Design. Her work has been on display previously in Emerge Gallery and the Wellington B. Gray Gallery.