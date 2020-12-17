Joan Maxwell, president of Regulator Marine Inc., recently announced Krystal Anderson as Vice President of Human Resources.
In this role, Anderson will be responsiblefor all HR functions including hiring, training,and benefit management.
“As Regulator looks to future expansion in the U.S.and abroad, we expect our factory team to experience continued growth,”said Regulator Marine co-founder and president Joan Maxwell. “As we grow, preserving the heart and dedication to quality in everything we do is critical. That starts with our people, and that’s why we are thrilled to welcome Krystal aboard.”
Anderson comes to Regulator with more than 30 years of experience in Human Resources. Her most recent positions at Buhler, Inc., based in Switzerland, and ADAMA, based in Israel, complement her proven track record for leading changes in culture, talent acquisition,and engagement at companies including Pillsbury, Honeywell, and more.
“Regulator has an amazing team, and this shows in our product, our culture, and all that we do,” said Anderson. “I am honored to be a part of a company that lives its values every day and excited for what the future holds.”
For more information on Regulator Marine, visit www.regulatormarine.com or join the conversation on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.