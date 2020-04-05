When I accepted the appointment to join the Elizabeth City State University Board of Trustees, I was excited to be a part of the growth of the campus under the leadership of our new chancellor, Dr. Karrie G. Dixon, and a highly engaged group of board members.
I came to the university with the understanding that whether you are a student, a member of the faculty or a staff member working daily to keep the institution moving, we are all members of this greater community and as such, we are all working together to not only make a stronger university, but also a stronger Elizabeth City and surrounding region.
Now more than ever, hopefully we can more deeply appreciate how much our very lives depend upon one another.
My thoughts today are focused on a “good news story.” I often hear from fellow citizens that the effort “to bring the community on campus and bring the campus out into the community” is growing stronger every day.
From the volunteerism of our students to the efforts of our staff working with numerous civic organizations and committees, there is an increased appreciation both on campus and in the community that, together, we are building lifelong multi-generational and cross-cultural bridges. We are the beneficiaries of these bridges that will not only sustain, but grow the region we serve.
The recent establishment of the ECSU Community Connections committee helped to launch a speaker series that was inaugurated in early March with a presentation from Grammy Award-winning artist and record producer Steve Buckingham to a packed crowd of campus and Elizabeth City community members of all ages.
Once our world can share social space again, performances, speakers and special events are lined up and will be shared on ECSU’s website and various means of communication throughout the region.
The university continues to work closely with the Coast Guard community and has hosted a number of events, including the second annual USCG HBCU Leadership Summit.
Following the opening or our newly renovated state-of-the-art Khan Planetarium last year, invitations were extended to elementary and secondary school students. Nearly 4,000 K-12 students responded and have continued to visit and be awed by the stars and planets. ECSU’s commitment to public education is strong and cooperation with regional school districts has never been stronger.
We have seen an increase in university staff, faculty and student membership in civic and community organizations. These individuals are making themselves available to groups working for the betterment of Elizabeth City and northeastern North Carolina. The university’s “One Initiative” has launched a series of civic conversation meetings and civic dinners, bringing the region’s most pressing topics to the table.
ECSU’s involvement supporting the Food Bank of the Albemarle has resulted in the consistent participation of student volunteers and co-hosting of the regional Sort-A-Rama event, working to feed food-insecure people throughout the region.
Over the past year, members of the ECSU staff and faculty have visited with a group of community leaders, meeting at Muddy Waters Coffeehouse each week. This relationship and others with lifelong members of the community continues to enhance cooperation between the campus and town.
These are just a handful of examples of how ECSU is growing. I share these examples because it is encouraging, and it is a story that we all can benefit from and all are invited to help continue to build.
When we have come through this pandemic, and it is safe to be “in community” again, come join in the learning, the exploration and the fun of supporting the next generation, a stronger university, and a vibrant community.
Phyllis Bosomworth, a resident of Elizabeth City, is a member of the Board of Trustees at Elizabeth City State University.