Remember Confederate soldiers, not the Confederacy
Thank you for the timely column The Real Reason for the Civil War by Col. Ty Seidule, professor of history at the US Military Academy.
His father taught me American history at a small mountain-top high school in middle Tennessee, and I remember well the extensive study of the institution of slavery and the main reason for the Civil War – Southern states’ rights to perpetuate slavery.
With great, great grandfathers and relatives who owned slaves, and who fought for the Confederacy in North and South Carolina, I have strived to put this family history in perspective. My grandfathers enrolled at the beginning the war, fought in major battles with Lee’s Army of Northern VA, including Gettysburg, and then surrendered their battle flags at the county courthouse in Greensboro, NC. They went back to their families in Martin and Florence counties to resume their lives as American citizens.
My relatives were probably brave men in the horrible face of battle, and they should be remembered as such. However, it dishonors their bravery to honor the cause for which they fought, which was to maintain the institution of slavery. They surrendered their weapons and battle flags at Greensboro.
As a son of the South, the Confederate battle flag represents to me a racist, immoral and treasonous cause that thankfully was defeated. Why would anyone, but particularly a Southerner, even want to display this flag? It belongs in museums and nowhere else.
I commend the Sons and Daughters of the Confederacy for maintaining the graves of Confederate dead, including a graveyard of my relatives in South Carolina.
However, that is where remembrances to the Confederacy should end, in the graveyards of the dead.
Remember individual family members, but remove all public statues and remembrances to the immoral and treasonous Confederacy for which they fought.
Mark H. Powell
Edenton