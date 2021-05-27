It’s good to see American flags showing up as Memorial Day approaches.
Flying the flag is a meaningful sign of patriotism and a worthwhile way to say “thank you” to those who have sacrificed much for our country.
I know some of you will be helping put out flags on the graves of armed forces veterans in commemoration of Memorial Day. Let me thank you for doing that.
I will also thank those who plan to observe Memorial Day by taking time to attend any of the organized Memorial Day observances in the area or elsewhere.
We have some scheduled here in our communities.
Camden County marked Memorial Day today with a ceremony on the lawn at the Camden County Courthouse at 10 a.m.
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will hold a Memorial Day ceremony Monday at 11 a.m. at New Hollywood Cemetery on Peartree Road.
There will be various observances of Memorial Day at churches this weekend as well. Patriotic hymns might be sung and those who have made the ultimate sacrifice may be remembered in various ways.
Some will not engage in any of these more formal observances but will take a moment to remember, will say a prayer of gratitude, will sing a patriotic song in solitude or listen to a recording of patriotic music.
If you’re excited about the unofficial beginning of summer and want to celebrate that, I certainly harbor no hard feelings. Enjoy your weekend. The only suggestion I would make is not to let Memorial Day slip by without remembering.
Some weather forecasts suggest the weekend might be rainy.
That could cut into some of the cookouts, beach days and pool parties that often mark Memorial Day Weekend.
But it can’t dampen our gratitude to those who have given so much for their country, and especially those who paid the ultimate price with their own life.
I’m planning to fire up the grill myself at some point this weekend.
If everything works out just right I might even go for a brief splash in some of our nearby waters.
I love summer and greet its (early) arrival with enthusiasm.
I also know that I owe an immeasurable debt of gratitude to those who have given, in the timeless words of President Abraham Lincoln, “the last full measure of devotion.”
As Lincoln said more than a century and a half ago on that storied battlefield in Pennsylvania, we honor their sacrifices best as we “highly resolve that these dead shall not have died in vain.”
Lincoln’s address closes with hope for “a new birth of freedom.”
May it be so.
Reggie Ponder is a staff writer for The Daily Advance.