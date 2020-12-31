The first time I saw Marc Basnight, he was a young teenager trying to drive one of his dad’s small dozers on one of my land development project ventures, Peachtree Beach in Currituck, in 1960.
I also remember seeing him again in the Colonial Restaurant in Elizabeth City in 1988; at Walter Davis’ 88th birthday gathering in Chapel Hill on Jan. 11, 2008; and a final time at the book-signing event for Ned Cline’s “The Walter Davis Story” published by his widow, Jo Ann.
If you’ve not read of Marc in the Davis biography you’ve missed knowing him as Walter, the man who helped put him in office, knew him. Walter gave Marc some very blunt advice during their early days. Their relationship was a strange one to be sure.
Marc is referenced seven times in the book, and there are two photos of Davis and him going head-to-head. The last time I saw Marc and the only time in my life I’ve asked for anyone’s autograph was Marc’s at the book-signing gathering
FRANK HABIT
Raleigh
Editor’s note: Marc Basnight, a former president pro tem of the N.C. Senate, died at his home in Manteo on Monday. He was 73.
COVID relief bill larded with aid for non-US interests
The money-grabbing lobbyists are apparently paying congressional members to tack on billions of dollars to out-of-country and U.S. special pet projects.
The $1 trillion COVID-19 relief bill supposedly submitted to help our own U.S. citizens is leaving them out in favor of foreign countries and ridiculous college study projects.
Both parties are guilty of favoring unpatriotic Americans in favor of personal gain for themselves. Such conduct is reprehensible! Left-wing Democrats are not the only party in the pockets of pet lobbyists and their sources.
FRANK ROBERTS
Elizabeth City