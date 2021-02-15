I recently read an article, dated Jan. 9, in the Virginian-Pilot newspaper concerning a Confederate monument in Elizabeth City that was slated for removal and had no place to go.
If the monument was created to honor Confederate soldiers who died during the Civil War, then it is not a racist symbol. Surely there are Union statues that honor Union soldiers who died.
If statues have to be removed because they are considered painful reminders, there is no harm putting these statues of Union and Confederate soldiers in cemeteries to honor soldiers from both sides who died during a horrible war. They are also reminders of how terrible war is.
We are living in a time when everything seems to be offensive. We cannot change history, but we can be better people, come together as one, stop racism, and correct history.
There is a list of sites of Civil War-era national cemeteries on the internet that lists 116 cemeteries. I recommend contacting them to see if any would take this statue.
Another solution is to leave it where it is, remove the soldier on top, and make it a memorial for all soldiers who died.
Let’s stop the hatred. It only breeds more hatred. Tearing down every piece of history is not the answer. Correcting history and educating people is.
DORA JOHNSON
Honolulu, Hawaii
Editor’s note: The Pasquotank County Board of Commissioners’ Special Projects Committee voted Feb. 1 to recommend the county proceed with moving the Pasquotank Confederate Monument to a private site at 1371 Four Folks Road. The Board of Commissioners isn’t likely to make a final decision on the issue until March 15, at the earliest.
Disagreeing with the scientists on what exists
According to those meddling scientists, our minds create the blueness of the skies, the touch of a loved one, the buzz of bees, the sound we think the tree makes when it falls in a forest, the repulsive smell of excrement, the delicious taste of your favorite food, the love of our friends and the hatred of our enemies — in fact, all things we think we see, feel, smell, taste, hear or touch.
Finally, they say that our minds create all qualities (divinity and humanity) and all quantities (ounces, years and nanoseconds). They say that all things which we believe exist in the external world really exist only in our minds.
Most normal people disagree with, or ignore, meddling scientists.
JIM BRIDGES
Elizabeth City