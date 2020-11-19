Rep. Goodwin Seeks Funds to Save S-Bridge

NC Representative Ed Goodwin, R-Chowan, is pursuing state funding to keep the old S-Bridge from being taken apart and sold for scrap after the new bridge is completed.
Goodwin said McLean Contracting of Chesapeake, Va., the firm awarded the contract to build the new bridge, owns the S-Bridge structure, not the state. Company may sell the bridge for scrap or haul it away to be reassembled somewhere else.
During the Hertford Town Council meeting Nov. 9, council approved a resolution endorsing Goodwin’s efforts to pursue state resources and financing for the project among other related efforts to save the bridge.
“If we don’t do something, they’re going to cut it up and sell it for scrap,” Goodwin said. “My job is to get you the money so you can save the bridge so you can set it up where you like it and develop a tourist attraction or something for town. I think it’s worth fighting for.”
Goodwin said he’s spoken to the state Department of Transportation as well as leaders in the General Assembly. He said saving the S-Bridge, long recognized as symbol of Hertford, would be a big benefit to the community – a place for weddings, concerts, festivals and much more.
Allison Platt of Rivers and Associates, a firm working with Town Hall on a waterfront redevelopment project has suggested two possible locations perpendicular to the northern waterfront in Hertford that town council and the new Waterfront Advisory Board will consider along with citizens input.
Councilman Quentin Jackson said the state promised to pay for moving the old S-bridge, but the state’s finances have changed so that the DOT is facing tough times much like Hertford. Jackson spoke of the virtues of saving the bridge and how he wants any relocation project to have input from everyone.
Councilman Frank Norman said he supports saving S-bridge, however, he wants the Black community to be involved in any recommendation process made by a committee charged with formulating plans to save the bridge. He said once again, decisions are being made and the whole community is not involved.
Councilman Jerry Mimlitsch added, “We all want to save our S-Bridge. I don’t know anyone in town who doesn’t.”
Mimlitsch made the motion, seconded by Norman, and approved by council for Goodwin to pursue state funds for the project.
Goodwin said if anyone, no matter what side of town, wants to talk him about the S-Bridge, they just have to pick up the phone. Citizens can contact Goodwin with their support for him to pursue funding at 919-733-0010 or via email at Edward.Goodwin@ncleg.gov
In other news, when the Waterfront Advisory Board met recently, each member introduced themselves to Platt and explained why they wanted to participate and their skills they thought would help with the project. The next meeting will be sometime in January.
At the January meeting, Platt will have a program in place that will record this and future meetings and citizen comments.
Sunday, twenty-one citizens came to Missing Mill Park to volunteer to do the housing assessment for the project. Five teams of 3-4 volunteers were formed and assigned to sections of the town. There are 3 categories, building condition, property condition and architecture. This information will be entered into the county GIS program.
The purpose of this is to eventually apply for programs to improve these properties. A map that is color coded will show at a glance what sections need assistance. The plan is to be finished by the end of the first week in December.
So if you see a group of 2-4 people standing in front of your house or building with notebooks feel free to talk to them and offer any ideas as to what you would like to see happen in Hertford. Citizen input is wanted and needed.