A new report shows the country’s largest nonprofit hospitals raked in massive profits while collecting billions in pandemic aid, substantiating reports from North Carolina Treasurer Dale Folwell.

Government watchdog Open The Books released a report last week that shows assets for the 20 largest nonprofit hospitals in America swelled from $200.6 billion in 2018 to $324.3 billion in 2021; they collected $23.6 billion in taxpayer-funded COVID-19 payments.