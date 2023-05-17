...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt and choppy waters.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM EDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
A new report shows the country’s largest nonprofit hospitals raked in massive profits while collecting billions in pandemic aid, substantiating reports from North Carolina Treasurer Dale Folwell.
Government watchdog Open The Books released a report last week that shows assets for the 20 largest nonprofit hospitals in America swelled from $200.6 billion in 2018 to $324.3 billion in 2021; they collected $23.6 billion in taxpayer-funded COVID-19 payments.
The report also highlights top executive salaries totaling $148.8 million at those hospitals.
Among the top 20 is Advocate Health, the nonprofit created by the merger of the Milwaukee-based Advocate Aurora Health and North Carolina-based Atrium Health.
Open The Books reveals Advocate Health collected $662 million in COVID-19 aid. Its assets soared from $11.7 billion in 2019 to $14.3 billion in 2021 — an increase of $2.6 billion, or more than 22%. The company’s top executive was paid $13.4 million in 2019, according to the report.
Nearly a year ago, Folwell, a Republican candidate for governor, pointed to peer-reviewed research that showed seven North Carolina hospital systems’ massive $7.1 billion growth in cash and investments during the pandemic came as they took in $1.5 billion in COVID-19 relief and $1.6 billion in Medicare Accelerated and Advance Payments.
Atrium Health took the most taxpayer relief dollars, collecting $589 million in COVID-19 relief and another $438 million in Medicare advance payments, despite net profits of $1.7 billion in 2021.
Folwell followed up the June 2022 report with another in February that he said exposed “extravagant executive pay” at the state’s nonprofit hospitals.
The report, compiled by researchers at Johns Hopkins and Rice universities, detailed $1.7 billion paid to top executives from 2010 to 2021. Folwell noted that hospital executives enjoyed massive raises while worker wages remained largely flat over the decade.
Atrium Health CEO Gene Woods, for example, grew his compensation by 473% over six years.
Other research from Folwell in October and the Massachusetts-based Lown Institute in April alleged nonprofit hospitals are not fulfilling their charitable missions.
Hospital officials have disputed the reports, alleging they don’t paint an incomplete picture, while defending executive salaries. Atrium Health spokesman Dan Fogelman told The Center Square in October the hospital provided “more than $2.46 billion in free and uncompensated and undercompensated care, as well as other community benefits” in 2021.
Eastern North Carolina is home to some of the highest concentrations of medical debt in collections in the nation. In Greene and Lenoir counties, 44% of residents have medical debt in collections. In Tyrell County it’s 40%, and in Duplin County 38%, or about three times the national average.
One in five North Carolina families are in medical debt collections statewide, while the State Health Plan that Folwell manages on behalf of 740,000 residents faces insolvency in less than three years without price cuts.