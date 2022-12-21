RALEIGH — The first statewide survey of teen mental health since before the pandemic in 2019 paints a dire portrait. On a wide range of metrics, young people report feeling worse off than their counterparts a decade ago, underscoring the impacts of the pandemic and shifting cultural winds.

The results are contained in the 2021 N.C. Youth Risk Behavior Survey, a joint project between the N.C. Division of Public Instruction and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The findings were presented Dec. 12 during a meeting of the N.C. Child Fatality Task Force.