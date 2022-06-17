SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 386 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS
EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS
IN NORTH CAROLINA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 9 COUNTIES
IN NORTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA
BERTIE CAMDEN CHOWAN
CURRITUCK GATES HERTFORD
NORTHAMPTON PASQUOTANK PERQUIMANS
IN VIRGINIA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 25 COUNTIES
IN EASTERN VIRGINIA
LANCASTER MATHEWS MIDDLESEX
NORTHAMPTON NORTHUMBERLAND
IN SOUTHEAST VIRGINIA
ACCOMACK CITY OF CHESAPEAKE CITY OF EMPORIA
CITY OF FRANKLIN CITY OF HAMPTON CITY OF NEWPORT NEWS
CITY OF NORFOLK CITY OF POQUOSON CITY OF PORTSMOUTH
CITY OF SUFFOLK CITY OF VIRGINIA BEACH
CITY OF WILLIAMSBURG GLOUCESTER GREENSVILLE
ISLE OF WIGHT JAMES CITY SOUTHAMPTON
SURRY SUSSEX YORK
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF AHOSKIE, BACONS CASTLE, BARHAM,
BAVON, BOOTH FORK, BOWERS HILL, BOYKINS, BRYANTOWN,
BUFFORD CROSSROADS, BUSCH GARDENS, CAPE CHARLES, CAPE COLONY,
CENTERVILLE, CHESAPEAKE AIRPORT, CHINCOTEAGUE,
CHIPPOKES STATE PARK, CHRISTENSONS CORNER, CLARESVILLE,
COURTLAND, COWIE CORNER, CROAKER, CURRITUCK, DEEP CREEK, DURAND,
EAGLETOWN, EDENHOUSE, EDENTON, ELIZABETH CITY, EMPORIA,
EMPORIA AIRPORT, EMPORIA RESERVOIR, EWELL, EXMORE, FENTRESS,
FIVE FORKS, FRANKLIN, GARYSBURG, GASTON, GATESVILLE,
GLOUCESTER POINT, GREAT BRIDGE, GREEN PLAIN, GREENBACKVILLE,
GREENBRIER, GROVE, GUM FORKS, GWALTNEY CORNER, HAMPTON, HANCOCK,
HERTFORD, HOG ISLAND GAME RESERVE, HORNTOWN, HORSESHOE,
HUNTERDALE, IVOR, KILMARNOCK, LANCASTER, LEWISETTA, LILLY,
MACEDONIA, MAVATON, MERRY HILL, MIDWAY, MOUNT PLEASANT,
NEW CHURCH, NEW POINT, NEW POINT COMFORT, NEWPORT NEWS, NORFOLK,
ONANCOCK, PEARY, POOLESVILLE, POQUOSON, PORTSMOUTH, QUITSNA,
RICH SQUARE, SAINT JOHNS, SHARON, SMITHFIELD, SUFFOLK, URBANNA,
VALHALLA, VIRGINIA BEACH, VULTARE, WAKEFIELD, WAVERLY,
WILLIAMSBURG, WINDSOR, AND YORKTOWN.
After a string of attacks on pro-life pregnancy-support centers across the country, seven Republican members of North Carolina’s congressional delegation signed a letter to U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland to investigate the attacks as domestic terrorism. U.S. Reps. Ted Budd, Patrick McHenry, Greg Murphy, Madison Cawthorn, Richard Hudson, Virginia Foxx, and David Rouzer all signed the letter.
“We write to express serious concerns over recent attacks targeting religious organizations and crisis pregnancy centers and request the Department of Justice respond with how its National Security Division plans to investigate these acts of domestic terrorism,” the letter starts.
The letter goes on to cite the leak of the draft decision in the Dobbs case before the U.S. Supreme Court and the numerous attacks on pro-life organizations in the days since.
“Jane’s Revenge” claimed credit for numerous attacks on pro-life centers around the country, including the June 7 attack on Mountain Area Pregnancy Services (MAPS) in Asheville.