After a string of attacks on pro-life pregnancy-support centers across the country, seven Republican members of North Carolina’s congressional delegation signed a letter to U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland to investigate the attacks as domestic terrorism. U.S. Reps. Ted Budd, Patrick McHenry, Greg Murphy, Madison Cawthorn, Richard Hudson, Virginia Foxx, and David Rouzer all signed the letter.

“We write to express serious concerns over recent attacks targeting religious organizations and crisis pregnancy centers and request the Department of Justice respond with how its National Security Division plans to investigate these acts of domestic terrorism,” the letter starts.

The letter goes on to cite the leak of the draft decision in the Dobbs case before the U.S. Supreme Court and the numerous attacks on pro-life organizations in the days since.

“Jane’s Revenge” claimed credit for numerous attacks on pro-life centers around the country, including the June 7 attack on Mountain Area Pregnancy Services (MAPS) in Asheville.