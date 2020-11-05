Don’t worry: This is not going to be a column about malaria! But one of the coolest things about writing the historical columns is doing research. In the old days research involved literally a lot of footwork. I’d have to go to multiple libraries and look through their old fashioned card and electronic catalogs, then find indices for newspaper and journal articles, and — wait, it gets better – fire up the microfilm or microfiche machines and print stuff on nasty old heat fax paper.
I know a lot of parents are at home with their school and college age children helping with school work. So here’s a bit of a cheat sheet on how I find stuff quickly and easily. My first stop is Google. A Google search is like a card catalog search in the olden days — except it doesn’t follow the subject headings that librarians created over time. When I started my malaria search I used the terms malaria Edenton Chowan. We’re fortunate that we live in a county with such a unique name; it makes searching a lot easier. My search led me to some of the documents that I used in my research from the 1900s to the 1930s.
I then went to specific sites that I use frequently when doing research about our community. Whenever I want to go back to the colonial era I go to Documenting the American South through UNC. It has a lot of great resources about the history of Chowan County and Edenton that is easily searched. My stop for newspapers prior to the Chowan Herald is NCLive.org. NCLive is a statewide set of academic databases that any resident of North Carolina can access through a library card or password. I use the Historic North Carolina Newspaper Collection to dig through many years of digitized newspapers that cover North Carolina and especially the Fisherman & Farmer. I’m going to toot the library’s horn here and say we’ve put 1934 to 1983 of the Chowan Hearld online at DigitalNC.org. That makes life so much simpler.
I also used the Library of Congress Digital Collections and the Centers for Disease Control to gather other data. The most important thing to remember in doing research is that Google is a jumping off point. The results Google gives you are mostly based on the “popularity” of the information – not the accuracy of information. Remember to dig deeper when you are searching. Find the original source material. And when in doubt – call your local library. Remember – we invented searching.
