Some Pasquotank County residents say they’re going days at a time without mail delivery.
“This has been going on at least three months already,” Robert Green, who lives in the Mt. Hermon area, said in a recent interview.
Green said his neighborhood has had no mail delivery 20 times or more since late August. He said he started logging days without mail delivery on a calendar at his home in September.
In at least one case the neighborhood has gone a week without getting its mail, he said.
Postal officials, when asked about non-delivery, said they have allocated additional resources to the Elizabeth City area to ensure regular, timely delivery.
“We have taken steps to address issues, including hiring seasonal employees and allocating employees to facilities that need additional resources,” said Post Office regional spokesman Philip Bogenberger.
Bogenberger added that customers are being encouraged to mail holiday items early to avoid glitches.
“Customers are encouraged to contact a postal representative about mailing or shipping questions, including contacting a supervisor or manager at the local Post Office,” Bogenberger said.
Green said he is troubled by the number of times mail has not been delivered in recent months.
“I wouldn’t make a fuss if it was just one or two days,” he said. “But this is constant.”
Green said when he inquired with postal officials about not getting mail delivery he was told it was because employees were out sick. While he understands the challenge of carriers being out due to illness, Green said he doesn’t understand how or why substitute carriers would not be deployed to ensure mail delivery continued.
“It surprises me that more people haven’t made noise about it,” Green added.
John McPherson said the Hickory Acres neighborhood also has gone days without mail delivery. He said it’s a hardship for residents who depend on mail delivery for a variety of purposes.
McPherson said he hasn’t been able to get answers at the Elizabeth City Post Office.
“Every time we go there they put us off,” McPherson said.
Officials at the Elizabeth City Post Office did not respond to a request for comment for this story by the newspaper’s deadline on Friday.
In addition, U.S. Rep. Greg Murphy, R-N.C., who represents Pasquotank County and other area counties in the Congress, did not respond to a request for comment for this story.
Letters, bills and packages aren’t the only the things not being delivered by the Postal Service in a timely manner.
The Daily Advance recently switched to mail delivery, and Nathan Kohan, regional director of audience development for Adams Publishing Group Eastern North Carolina, the newspaper’s parent company, said that between Sept. 1 and Dec. 10 he has received 1,608 complaints from customers about not receiving their newspaper in their mail.
“Before making the transition to mail delivery we did a lot of research into how the process worked and how other newspapers across the country have done after making this move,” Kohan said. “We found nothing that was alarming and were confident that this would be a smooth transition. Obviously, this has not been the case. However, I will say for most of the region delivery is fine.”
Kohan noted there had been few to no complaints from Daily Advance customers in Hertford, Edenton, Moyock, Coinjock and other communities.
“We find that the overwhelming majority of complaints come from the Elizabeth City area,” Kohan said. “Obviously this is where we have the core of our subscribers which has caused great frustration for all parties involved.”