Edenton Town Council recently passed a resolution asking Gov. Roy Cooper to consider taking a regional approach in regards to reopening the state.
The item was passed at the May 12 meeting after being mentioned during other electronic meetings held by the council.
While this was the first time the council met as a whole since the stay-at-home order was issued, social distancing and gathering restrictions kept the public from attending the meeting in person.
The resolution, written by Edenton Town Manger Anne-Marie Knighton, was praised for its balanced approach to reopening.
While Councilors Hackney High and Roger Coleman expressed that the resolution may be more of a symbolic resolution at the point, they noted that the document sends a strong signal of Edenton’s support to the local business community.
An amendment to the resolution recognizing that the community is committed to caring for its most vulnerable members was passed. The amendment was introduced by Coleman.
In other matters, the council approved accepting the conditions of a USDA loan and grant totaling about $6 million for renovations to the town’s wastewater treatment plant.
The plant renovations have to be done because the town had a special order of consent with the state to renovate the plant.
Of the funds, the town will have an USDA loan for about $4 million, with the rest in grant money, according to Dennis DeLong, with the USDA.
The town will have a 1.375% interest rate that can decrease if the rate falls during the 40-year repayment schedule. conditions 36 months, design, permits, vet, construction if not meet that can extend conditions.
Also during the meeting, Rand Williams, with Sorin Group, discussed the annual employee health insurance policy renewal. He recommended that the town stick with Cigna, which is raising the policy rate 12%, so the town will pay $63,336 for the upcoming year’s policy that starts July 1. It will also give the town an one-time bill credit for $7,000 in July.
Mayor Jimmy Stallings said that most employees that he has talked with are happy with Cigna.
The council also approved a resolution authorizing submission of grant application for NCDOT’s Accelerated Bicycle & Pedestrian Planning program.
Mayor Pro Tem Elton Bond asked about the nature of the grant. He noted that may times, bicyclists have to go into the ditch to avoid getting hit by vehicles on some of the town’s roads.
Planning Manager Elizabeth Bryant said, they will have a planner work with a task force to look at the town’s existing pedestrian and bicycling plans and come up with cost-effective projects the town can implement quickly.