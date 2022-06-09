PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A unified command comprised of U.S. Coast Guard and other agencies continues its response to a fire aboard the Norfolk-based cruise vessel Spirit of Norfolk.
The Coast Guard announced Wednesday evening that crews continued to spray water on the fire, which broke out Tuesday and forced the evacuation of 106 passengers and crew members.
Crews placed a dewatering pump aboard the vessel to remove the contaminated water, which was being pumped into tanks in compliance with environmental regulations. Efforts to pump water out of the vessel continued through Wednesday night, and a barge capable of holding much more water was expected to arrive Thursday.
According to the Coast Guard, there is no threat of pollution to the water and the area around the smoldering vessel. Crews will continue to monitor the Spirit of Norfolk and will conduct a survey to determine if the fire is extinguished one the vessel is ruled safe and stable to allow crews to board.
The Spirit of Norfolk has been a longtime popular attraction for tourists and residents in the Norfolk area. The vessel caught fire Tuesday near Naval Station Norfolk, according to the Coast Guard.
The unified command is comprised of the Coast Guard, Naval Station Norfolk, the Virginia Department of Emergency Management and the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality, the City of Norfolk, the Port of Virginia, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Agency and City Cruises.
The fire’s cause is being investigated by the Coast Guard and the National Transportation Safety Board.