Bank of America Stadium

This Aug. 16, 2012 aerial photo shows Bank of America Stadium, home of the Carolina Panthers’ NFL team, in front of the Charlotte skyline. North Carolina lawmakers are examining extending the Mecklenburg County prepared food tax through 2060 in order to help fund $600 million in bonds toward a $1.2 billion renovation of the stadium.

 Chuck Burton/The Associated Press

CHARLOTTE — North Carolina lawmakers are examining extending the Mecklenburg County prepared food tax through 2060 in order to help fund $600 million in bonds toward a $1.2 billion renovation of the Carolina Panthers’ Bank of America Stadium.

The 1% prepared food and drink tax in the Charlotte and Mecklenburg County area was created to pay off bonds on the city’s convention center but also is available to fund renovations at the stadium.