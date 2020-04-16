Editor’s note: The Rev. Daniel Cenci, rector of Christ Episcopal Church in Elizabeth City, delivered the following sermon Easter Sunday. It appears here with the rector’s permission.
If someone had told me two months ago that I would be standing in Christ Church on Easter morning preaching to a nearly empty church, I would have thought that they were absolutely crazy. Easter is the holiest day of the year, one of those days when even the people who don’t come to church regularly, get out of bed, put on their Sunday best, and show up to celebrate this most sacred of occasions.
For Christians, Easter isn’t just a big deal, it is the biggest deal! Jesus is alive; Christ has risen. Typically, this is the one Sunday of the year that churches are filled to capacity.
This year is different. For perhaps, one of the only times in history, churches in every corner of the globe sit mostly empty this day. From the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem, the great cathedrals of Europe, and Christ Church here in Elizabeth City, our pews are vacant. The coronavirus pandemic has dramatically changed the world, and significantly changed how we do church. But I am here to tell you this morning that the coronavirus has not stopped us from being the church.
In the earliest days of Christianity, Christians did not worship in grand cathedrals; there were no lofty ceilings or stained-glass windows, there were no brass candlesticks or towering altars. Instead, Christians gathered together in their homes, much like you all are doing today. They gathered together to pray and sing, to study the word of God, and share in a common meal. The worship of the early church was simple, but it was still incredibly powerful. The first believers lived in a time of great persecution, a time when public worship was indeed against the law, but they continued to worship the risen Christ in private.
Christianity has always been a religion that has thrived under restriction because it is in the midst of difficulty, amid hardship, suffering, and even death, that we Christians have a soul-saving message to bring. Our faith is not based on the things of this world; it does not depend on the secular government to uphold it; it doesn’t even depend on the institutional church to further it. Our faith depends on the movement of the Holy Spirit; it depends on God and God alone. Christianity is a faith that exists not in buildings made of brick, wood, or stone, but rather, it exists within the hearts of every believer. The church is not in a building; the church is in you; the church is in us.
The story of the resurrection that we have come together (virtually) to commemorate this day is the central story of our religion. All of human history points us to the events of Holy Week and Easter Sunday.
On Good Friday, Jesus, the one who we Christians believe is the Messiah and the Son of God, God incarnate, went willingly to the cross of Calvary and offered up his life as the one true sacrifice for the sins of the whole world. At Golgotha, as Jesus gave up his dying breath, it appeared that the forces of evil had won the day, it seemed that death was victorious even over the Son of God.
But it is in the empty tomb on Easter morning, that we see Christ victorious even over the forces of evil and death. Death can not hold him in the grave; God’s power of resurrection is greater!
The resurrection shows us that there is no force on earth, nor is there any force in hell that can overcome the power of our God. The resurrection shows us that Jesus is not only who he said he is, but what he said about us, and our salvation is also true. The resurrection proves that with Christ, we, too, are raised from the death of sin and given the power to live as redeemed children of God.
And this is why Christianity has flourished for these past two thousand years. Despite persecution, despite restriction, despite cultural exclusion, and despite plague, pestilence, and death, Christians have a truth that is worth sharing. This is a truth that we want to share with our children, our friends, and everyone we meet. We have a message of light, a message of life.
So, how did Christianity thrive long before there were church buildings and large gatherings of corporate worship? It thrived, because Christians throughout the ages have been willing to tell this holy story in whatever setting they found themselves. No matter what was going on in the world around them, countless generations of Christians have shared the gospel with others. Their willingness to proclaim the gospel in all circumstances is why we have this great story to share today.
I want you to take notice of the message given to the women at the tomb on that first Easter morning. In Matthew 28, the angel said to the women, “Do not be afraid, I know that you are looking for Jesus who was crucified, He is not here, he has been raised, as he said. Come, see the place where he lay. Then go quickly and tell….” Don’t keep this information to yourselves. Go out and tell the disciples, go out and tell the world! As they are on their way to do just that, to go and tell the disciples, that they encounter the risen Christ himself. And after falling at his feet and worshiping him, Jesus gave them the same command that the angel gave them. “Do not be afraid. Go and tell…. Go and tell my disciples that I am alive, tell them to go to Galilee, and they will see me there.”
This call to end their fear, and proclaim the message of the resurrection, the message of Jesus, is foundational in our faith. The resurrection changes everything, and the resurrection brings us life. What an amazing gift that we have to share. And share it, we must!
The wonderful thing about Christianity is that as the world changes around us, the story of salvation remains the same. Every day we are presented with new opportunities to share the age-old gospel of Jesus. The practice of our faith may not look the same today as it did two months ago, but our faith hasn’t changed. We may not be able to meet together in church, but you can still share the story of the resurrected Christ. You can share it in your home, with your children, your spouse, or your roommate. You can share it through the internet, through encouraging notes or letters to someone who is struggling, and you can share the gospel with your neighbors when you see them in the yard or at the grocery store, from 6 feet away!
My fellow believers, the forces of darkness did their best to stop the resurrection. But if the temple authorities could not stop the resurrection, if the Roman army could not stop the resurrection, if Satan himself could not stop the resurrection, then indeed, the circumstances that we face today have no power over our faith.
Quite the contrary, it is in moments like these, when suffering and death seem to be all around us, when it appears that the enemy is prevailing, it is in moments like these, that the story of the empty tomb is most powerful. Death doesn’t win; suffering doesn’t win; hell doesn’t win. God wins. God’s love wins. Alleluia, Christ is risen, the Lord is risen indeed, Alleluia! Don’t be afraid, go, and tell.
