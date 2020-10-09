The Rev. William J. Barber, president of the Repairers of the Breach and co-chairman of the Poor People’s Campaign, will stop in Elizabeth City on Monday.
Barber will be joined by the Rev. T. Anthony Spearman, president of the North Carolina NAACP and Marcus Bass, deputy director of the NC Black Alliance. The three will be stopping at the Pasquotank Board of Elections at 3 p.m. Monday as part of their “We Will NC” statewide tour to encourage voter participation in the upcoming November general election.
Barber has visited Elizabeth City in the past, but this will be first time as president of the national Repairers of the Breach organization and co-chair of the Poor People’s Campaign.
The Pasquotank Board of Elections is located at 1409 Parkview Drive.