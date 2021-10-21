WILLIAMSTON - Riverside High School hosted the 1A Four Rivers Conference Tennis Tournament last Wednesday, Oct. 13. The tournament included Gates County, Bertie, Tarboro and Riverside.
In the singles competition, Riverside’s Breanne Guidry secured third place by defeating Alicia Bateman from Gates County 6-1, 6-4.
In the doubles competition, the Knights were represented by Sydney Sparrow, Lindsey Sexton, Meredith Eure and Caroline Gibbs.
Sparrow and Sexton had a bye in round one, but were victorious in round two which advanced them to a slot in the championship.
Meanwhile, Eure and Gibbs suffered a loss in the second round to Bertie’s Kaitlyn Hoggard and Courtney Hoggard.
Eure and Gibbs regrouped in the third round by defeating Bertie’s second doubles crew Ja’Meer Bell and Lauren Eure. That victory secured the duet a third place spot.
Sparrow and Sexton went on win the championship by edging by Bertie’s Kaitlyn Hoggard and Courtney Hoggard 6-4, 6-4.
Sydney Sparrow and Lindsey Sexton were voted first team All-Conference and Caroline Gibbs and Breanne Guidry were voted second team all conference.
Sydney Sparrow was named “Conference Player of the Year” and Head Coach Chase Conner was selected as “Coach of the Year.”
SydneySparrow, Lindsey Sexton, Meredith Eure, Caroline Gibbs and Breanne Guidry will compete in the 1A Eastern Regional Tournament in Goldsboro.