Riddick: Mayor Pro Tem Should Resign

Reason why Mayor Pro Tem Ashely Hodges Should Resign:
1. He swore on the Bible to uphold an oath
2. On 3/25/20 at 11:41am Hodges asked council to remove information from the minutes because the information could potentially undermine USDA’s confidence in the Town’s ability to use the grant wisely.
The problem here is that information for the grant has to based on truth and not lies. When we remove such information, it’s intentional omission. To omit something is to take away from the truth, therefore it’s a lie.
3. Asking council members to agree to lie with him. This now becomes conspiracy. The town manager responded. The Town Manager responded on 3/25/20 11:46 a.m. saying “Falsifying Documents”???????
The Town manager saw this as Falsification. As a responsible representative of the town she questioned this suggestion. The council voted and agreed to adopt the lies. The vote passed 3 to 2 in favor of lying about the minutes that were being sent to USDA.
Not only did Hodges falsify documents but he convinced two more to support the lies. Councilmen Frank Norman and Quentin Jackson voted against the conspiracy.
4. Hodges responds on 3/25/20 at 12:15 saying if not including comments that are made in the meeting in official minutes count as falsifying minutes, then this council and every council before it in Hertford or elsewhere has falsified all their minutes since the beginning of time.
The Town manager responded by saying, falsehood is and has been rampant since the writing started but I will not take part.
The problem with Hodges philosophy is that the correct information was there and they opted to remove the truth. The town manager then asked to let the record reflect her position.
I would personally like to think that there are honest hard working dedicated red blood Americans out there who uphold the truth. Its very disappointing to hear a council person trying to justify his lies and encourage others to follow.
We don’t need this type of leadership in Hertford or anywhere else in the country. We can’t let Hodges think that this is OK. This is not reflective of the direction that Hertford needs to be going towards.
What audacity to think that every council lies. Please point out the lies form the county commissioners or council. I know that we’re not perfect, but I also know that they’re people in this town that stand on TRUTH! Again Hodges is trying to justify his lie by saying that all council and commissioners lie.
5. Email 3/25/20 12:15 All I’m saying is that submitting minutes that include notes on process failures in Finance and Potential theft in the Municipal building in the same document as our grant is not putting our best foot forward.
Hodges is clearly saying that the truth is not putting our best foot forward.
Hodges whats wrong with being honest? Isn’t that what our citizens deserve? Then why are you so comfortable in this arena? Hodges is trying to justify his lies.
As a reminder, this is not just impacting Hodges this is impacting the town. If this were Councilman Norman or Jackson the CIA would be in here with inspectors from the KGB.
Also, as citizens in the town of Hertford, this is not something that we should be silent about. This will impact future grants.
“The only thing needed for unrighteousness to prevail is that Good Men do nothing.”
6. 3/25/20 1:23 p.m. Hodges sent an email giving 4 options, part of the options were directly related to excluding or removing information.
7. On 8/10/20 during the council meeting the question came up about concerns regarding DSS paying past due electric bills. It was stated by the town manager that DSS would not pay the electric bill for those that have a contract with the town.
Mayor Pro tem Hodges told council that the town would rip up the contacts that it has. Here is another example of Hodges not respecting the process. If the contract is agreed upon no council person has the right to rip it up.
I’m not sure if Hodges realizes that this is a crime. These funds are government funds and contracts should be recognized. You can’t just violate when its convenient.
Why are we as a town sitting silently about this issue? Have we become that complacent as a town?
Those of you out there that were coming to every council meeting a year ago, where are you on these issues?
Does it only become a concern when certain council members are guilty?
Remember this quote…..”Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.”