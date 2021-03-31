EDENTON — College of The Albemarle’s new truck driving program is only in the middle of instructing its second group of students and already it’s looking to expand.
The program, offered by COA’s Edenton-Chowan campus and taught at Northeastern Regional Airport in Edenton, began with six students in January. Four graduated from the program and received their commercial driver’s license. Within a week of graduation, every graduate had a job, said program coordinator and instructor Scott Breon.
The program’s second group, made up of seven students, is currently attending classes Monday through Friday from 8 .m. to 5 p.m. Robin Zinsmeister, COA-Chowan campus administrator, said students range in age from 21 to about 65.
The class size is smaller than COA would like, but there are some factors — including the coronavirus pandemic — limiting the number of students.
“We would love to be able to run larger cohort sizes,” Zinsmeister said, referring to groups of students in the program. “Some of that can be attributed to COVID.”
Because of pandemic-related space limits, it’s hard to get into the N.C. Department of Motor Vehicles right now to get a commercial driver’s license permit — a requirement before students can attend the truck-driving program. Students have to wait for an appointment, Zinsmeister said.
Another obstacle to larger class sizes is the program’s lack of equipment and class options. The program currently has two trucks and two trailers. COA is actively pursuing more vehicles, Zinsmeister said.
“What we would like to be able to do is to expand,” she said. “With COVID protocols, we have to be pretty careful about the number of people we put in the truck. We know that we need additional equipment to be able to continue to expand the program.”
COA has applied for a grant from the Golden LEAF Foundation to purchase more equipment, as well as lighting for the unused airport runway that students use to practice driving trucks.
Prospective employers have noted the need for drivers to know how to control a loaded truck, one in which the weight can shift while the truck is climbing hills, rounding curves or making turns. COA is working to procure a flatbed trailer to help student drivers learn to control a loaded trailer. The standard trailer length is 53 feet.
Breon said the truck driving program also needs to offer evening classes.
“The current program is OK for those who are currently unemployed,” he said. “But for those who work, we need to give them the chance to work and then go to class in the evenings. We hope to get that going by the end of the year.”
During the 10-week program, students usually complete their classroom work on Mondays and drive on the other four days a week.
“When we’re in the classroom, there are 35 chapters in the textbook,” Breon said. “We go over every chapter, have 35 quizzes for each chapter and a final test at the end.”
Breon set up stations on the runway at Northeastern Regional Airport that have specifications matching those on the CDL test offered by NCDMV. Students practice shifting gears, making difficult turns, four types of parking and other maneuvers for four to five weeks before they are allowed to start practicing on roads.
COA’s trucking driving program is open to anyone 18 and older. However, graduates can’t use their commercial driver’s license in states besides North Carolina until they’re 21, Breon said.
COA’s program costs $575, while most commercial driver’s license classes at a community college cost about $8,000, Breon said.
Zinmeister said there are currently a number of scholarship programs for students, including the GEAR, or Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund, program which is part of the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act passed by Congress.
The GEAR scholarship will pay the cost of tuition and books for the truck driving course, Zinmeister said. There are no income requirements for receiving the scholarship, she said.
“We encourage everyone to apply because we’re wanting to move them through the program,” she said. “If someone is sitting at home and thinking ‘Oh, I’d love to try it, but I can’t pay for it.’ We have scholarships right now.’”
Zinmeister said she believes only one COA student has had to pay out of pocket for the trucking driving course so far.
Ray Godfrey, who retired from the Coast Guard in January, said he was looking for something to do during his retirement. So he enrolled in COA’s truck driving program.
“I had not even been in a cab until this class,” said Godfrey, who lives in Elizabeth City. “I already know how to back up and do off-set parking. I think around the fourth or fifth week, we’ll be on the road. For going from zero experience to being to this point is very impressive.
Breon said three female students have taken the class so far. Women make up about 11% of all truck drivers in the industry.
Marlene Pippen, an Elizabeth City resident who is originally from Hertford, is among the program’s current group of students.
Pippen’s husband has been driving a truck for 27 years. She used to ride along with him and hopes to continue doing so after she graduates — as an equal driving partner.
“I got my permit 17 years ago, then I found out I was pregnant with our youngest son,” she said. “This time, I am determined to get my license.”
Zinmeister said CDL testers at NCDMV have complimented COA-Chowan’s program, saying its graduates are very well prepared for the test.
The DMV likes the COA-Chowan program so much, they were considering using it as a testing site, Breon said. However, it was too far from the local NCDMV office that offers commercial licensing.
Breon recently attended a weeklong program offered by NCDMV to get the COA-Chowan campus certified as a third-party testing site. The COA site will be inspected by the N.C. Department of Transportation and must be in operation for six months before it can earn the certification.
“The great thing about that is our students are able to test at our site and don’t have to wait in line again,” Zinmeister said. “If you need to test at a DMV site, you have to apply for an appointment. Depending on the time of year and how many people are applying, there can be a backlog. We want to clear that pathway for our students.”