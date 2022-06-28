TODAY
River City Campers
River City Campers will meet at Taylor’s Oak Restaurant in Camden at 6 p.m. Contact: Jack Ward 252-333-6221.
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at U.S. Coast Guard Base Elizabeth City from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
VFW weekly meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host a 12-inch submarine sandwich meal at 1403 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free local delivery available. Contact: 338-2828.
Parker swearing-in
A swearing-in ceremony for Dr. Keith Parker, new superintendent of schools for Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools, will be held in the multi-purpose room at Pasquotank Elementary School at 4:30 p.m. The school board will meet afterward.
FRIDAY
Community prayer
A community prayer will be held at Waterfront Park at noon.
Fourth of July
The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Parks and Recreation Department will host the city’s Independence Day celebration. Events will get underway at 4 p.m. and end at 10 p.m. A 25-minute fireworks display will be held along the city’s waterfront around 9 p.m.
First Friday ArtWalk
First Friday ArtWalk will be held in downtown Elizabeth City from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
SATURDAY
Colonial Quilt Lovers
The Colonial Quilt Lovers will meet at the Church of the Redeemer on N.C. Highway 343 in Camden at 10 a.m. Contact: Lynn Scull at (252) 330-8081.
Waterfront Market
The Downtown Waterfront Market will be held at Mariners’ Wharf Park from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Event features vendors.
MONDAY
July 4 ceremony
The Edenton Tea Party Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution will host its Fourth of July celebration at the Joseph Hewes monument on the Chowan County Courthouse green at 10 a.m. Jonathan Tobias will read the biographical sketch of Hewes. Retired Col. George E. Lewis III will read the Declaration of Independence.
TUESDAY
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at Performance Chevrolet in Elizabeth City, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Waterfront film fest
The Mariners’ Wharf Film Festival will host a screening of the film “Maleficient” at Mariners’ Wharf Park at 8:30 p.m. or dusk, whichever comes first.
UPCOMING
History for Lunch
Randolph Daniel Jr., a professor and chairman of anthropology at East Carolina University, will speak virtually for the History for Lunch program, “Time, Typology, and Point Traditions in Northeastern North Carolina” on archaeological findings about the earliest North Carolinians of the northern Coastal Plain. The program, which will be both in-person and virtual, will be held Wednesday, July 6, at noon. Register in advance at the museum’s Facebook page or website.
At the Movies
Museum of the Albemarle will host a screening of the film, “Encanto,” during its At the Movies program Thursday, July 7, with showings at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. The film is rated PG and runs 99 minutes.
Waterfront film fest
The Mariners’ Wharf Film Festival will host a screening of the film “Bruce Almighty” at Mariners’ Wharf Park Tuesday, July 12, at 8:30 p.m. or dusk, whichever comes first.
Kitchen Science
The Currituck Center of N.C. Cooperative Extension will host Kitchen Science Camps for youth ages 11 and up from 9 a.m. to noon on Thursday, July 14, and Thursday, July 28. The first camp will focus on bread making. Campers will learn to make simple Italian bread which can be turned into a pizza. The second camp will focus on candy-making. Register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/kitchen-science-camp-ages-11-and-up-tickets-349657203107/.
History for Lunch
Author and Museum of the Albemarle contributing researcher Paul Vincent will discuss his new book, “Maritime Elizabeth City,” due out this summer, about Elizabeth City’s past history as a river port during the museum’s History for Lunch program Wednesday, July 20, at noon. Register in advance through the museum’s Facebook page or website to receive link to attend lecture virtually.
Summer Fun Day
Museum of the Albemarle will host a Summer Fun Day on lighthouses on the North Carolina coastline Thursday, July 21, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Composting workshop
The Currituck Center of NC Cooperative Extension will host a composting workshop on ways to keep yard waste and kitchen scraps out of the landfill Thursday, July 21, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Register at https://composting1.eventbrite.com.
Heritage Festival
The Camden Heritage Festival will be held at Camden Community Park Saturday, Oct. 8, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Event will include antique farm equipment, demonstrations, classic cars, children’s games and activities, live animals, woodworking, weaving, a Swamp Monster costume contest, beekeeping and live entertainment.