Represented by Tourism Director Sharon Smith, the RIVERBASH Committee recently announced at a special Zoom meeting that three Hertford Grammar School students will be awarded the top prizes in this year’s T-Shirt Design Contest.
Taylor Matthews created the first-place design, and Brianna Ross and Layla McCreary teamed up to make the second-place drawing.
This is the first year for the Riverbash Art Contest – 3rd-5th grade students at Hertford Grammar School were invited to submit designs related to this year’s theme, “All Hands on Deck”.
The winning designs were to be printed on t-shirts that would have been for sale at Riverbash on April 24-26. Unfortunately, Riverbash 2020 was cancelled due to COVID-19, so t-shirts won’t be made.
However, the committee plans to create other souvenir items that will be available for sale at the Perquimans County Visitor Center at the Chamber of Commerce when it reopens. The winning students will each receive two commemorative t-shirts and cash prizes.
Special thanks to Principal John Lassiter, STEAM Coordinator Rachel West, and PQ Schools CTE Director Jill Cohen for making the contest possible, and to Committee Chairman Edgar Salvo for his help bringing this project to Perquimans County. Thanks also to Perquimans Arts League Jury Committee for judging the competition.
For additional information, contact Sharon Smith Perquimans County Tourism Director, (757) 288-6866 mobile.