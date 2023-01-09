A piece of property owned by Mayor Kirk Rivers and his wife that was put up as collateral in a 2006 failed business deal with a partner in New Hanover County has again been scheduled to be sold at the Pasquotank County Courthouse.

The sale is scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 18 at 11 a.m. The property scheduled to be sold is at 604 Crooked Run Road in Newland. It currently has an assessed value of $77,800.