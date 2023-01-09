A piece of property owned by Mayor Kirk Rivers and his wife that was put up as collateral in a 2006 failed business deal with a partner in New Hanover County has again been scheduled to be sold at the Pasquotank County Courthouse.
The sale is scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 18 at 11 a.m. The property scheduled to be sold is at 604 Crooked Run Road in Newland. It currently has an assessed value of $77,800.
But Rivers said Monday afternoon that he expects the sale to be canceled because the final payment of a settlement agreed to last summer has been made.
“The final payment was mailed out last week,” Rivers said. “They are working everything out.”
A legal notice announcing the sale appeared in the Jan. 7-9 edition of The Daily Advance. The notice of execution sale identifies Rivers, his wife, and Andrea L. Simpson as defendants and Christopher Small, trustee, “care of David Ervin” as the plaintiff.
The notice of execution sale of real property for judgment in the case was entered in Pasquo-tank County Superior Court on Dec. 28 ordering the county Sheriff’s Office to conduct the sale to the highest bidder.
The same property was scheduled for a forced sale in July but it was later canceled after an agreement was reached between the property’s owners and their creditors.
The legal notice in The Daily Advance in the July 2-4 edition listed the same defendants and plaintiffs that are in the current notice.
In an email last July, Sheriff’s Office Maj. Aaron Wallio said the sale of the property was not executed as scheduled.
“Per plaintiff’s request, the execution was canceled due to an agreement between the plaintiff and the defendant before the sale,” Wallio said. “At 10 a.m., Sgt. Nina Daniels walked in front of the courthouse and spoke to individuals (who) advised the sale was canceled due to an agreement.”