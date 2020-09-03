The North Carolina Department of Transportation and their Contractor, S. T. Wooten Corporation, plan to close SR 1338 (Wynne Fork Road) in the Hertford section of Perquimans County from US 17 to US 17 Business (S Edenton Road St).
The purpose of this closure is to facilitate removal and replacement of Bridge #11 over Racoon Creek with a new concrete structure that began at sunrise on Monday (Aug. 31) with an expected project duration of 5 months.
Barricades will be placed on the shoulders at the intersection of US 17 and SR 1338 and the intersection of SR 1338 and US 17 Business (S Edenton Road) to alert motorists of the impending closure yet allow for passage of local traffic with a second set of barricades placed at the bridge, closing the road.
No official signed detour is planned at this time.