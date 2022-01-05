Bland Simpson, noted author, musician, playwright, UNC professor and so much more, recently wrote in Our State magazine that “[t]he mighty Roanoke River — coursing, curving, and bringing along most of the water that fills the enormous Albemarle-Pamlico sounds’ lagoon and estuary — really is our Amazon.”
Realizing that this wild, beautiful river was a potential tourist attraction running through five eastern North Carolina counties – Washington, Martin, Bertie, Halifax, Northampton — a group of locals formed the Roanoke River Partners (RRP) back in 1996 to create eco-tourism projects and encourage related small business development.
As a result, the Roanoke River Paddle Trail with 20-plus campsites was developed, the Roanoke River Mayors Association was formed, paddling events have been held all along the river and a Rosenwald school has been purchased and is being preserved and renovated into a multipurpose historic site.
Who are the Roanoke River Partners? Meet our current chair: Charlotte Griffin, Mayor of Bear Grass in Martin County and community action dynamo. Charlotte is a native of Martin County.
“My family has been here for more than 200 years. The Roanoke River has always been a part of my life. My family has a long history of hunting and fishing along and on the Roanoke River and I have eaten many meals courtesy of the river’s bounty. My ties to the RRP are a natural extension of this as well as a profound understanding of the uniqueness of the Roanoke River’s historical significance, unparalleled natural resources and profound beauty.”
Charlotte became associated with RRP around 2010 when the Roanoke River Mayors’ Association officially was formed and she joined the RRP Board as a Mayor representative.
A part of the Mayors’ Association mission was to support and partner with RRP to create and sustain eco and cultural heritage tourism to bring economic benefit to the region, instill local pride and preserve the region’s natural beauty and resources. Her favorite RRP experience was the 25th year celebration because it was a testament to the commitment and perseverance of the individuals who envisioned the need to identify and preserve the Roanoke’s unique ecosystem, natural resources,and history while at the same time promoting these assets to act as an economic driver for the entire Roanoke River region as well as for the towns that inhabit the region.
To join Charlotte and other RRP partners, please check out our website www.roanokeriverpartners.org, call 252/792-3790 or email contact@roanokeriverpartners.org. LIKE us on FACEBOOK!
Check out these great events occurring in the Roanoke River region
Jan 7-8: Indoor Dirt Karting Championships at Bob Martin Agriculture & Equestrian Center in Williamston (contact 252/792-2511 for details)
Jan 8: Comedian Bruce Bruce at Roanoke Rapids Theater 6pm (contact 1-844-RRT-LIVE for details)
Jan 14: Grammy-winning Shenandoah Live at RRT (contact 1-844-RRT-LIVE for details)
Jan 14-15: Big Daddy Motor Sports Truck and Tractor Pull at Bob Martin Center in Williamston (contact 252/792-2511 for details)
Jan 15: ‘Slippery When Wet’ Bon Jovi Tribute Concert at Bob Martin Center in Williamston (contact 252/792-2511 for details)
Jan 20: Shades of Color Exhibition and reception honoring African-American influence on the local arts at Bertie County Arts Council in downtown Windsor 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.
COMING SOON
Mar 12: Sylvan Heights Bird Park’s Birds, Brews and BBQ 5pm – 8pm (contact 252/826-3186 or www.shwpark.com for details)
Lucia Peel is a former chair of Roanoke River Partners who currently serves on the RRP board.