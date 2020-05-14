Serves 2-4
INGREDIENTS
1 3-4 lb. roasting chicken
2 onions, thickly sliced
3-4 carrots
3-4 ribs celery
Salt and freshly ground pepper to taste
1 stick unsalted butter, melted and cooled
1 lemon, half zested and quartered
4 sprigs fresh thyme, plus ½ teaspoon dry thyme
1 sprig fresh rosemary
2 heads garlic
1 cup white wine
1 cup unsalted chicken stock
PREPARATION
Preheat oven to 425°F. In a roasting pan or large cast iron skillet create a rack for the chicken by laying out whole carrots, celery, and thick, flat slices of onion and cloves from one head of garlic.
Pat the chicken dry and generously sprinkle cavity with salt and pepper. Stuff the cavity with the herbs, lemon, small end pieces of onion, and 1 head of garlic cut in half.
Place the chicken on the vegetable rack breast side down. Brush the skin generously with half of the cooled, melted butter and more salt and pepper. Add stock and wine to the bottom of the pan.
Roast the chicken about 20 minutes and then carefully turn chicken breast side up with tongs. Brush with rest of butter and sprinkle with lemon zest, dried thyme, salt and pepper. Roast 30-40 minutes or until the juices run clear and an instant-read thermometer inserted in the deepest part of the thigh registers 175°F.
Remove chicken to a platter and cover with aluminum foil while you prepare the gravy.
For gravy, pour liquid from pan through a strainer into a liquid measuring cup. Remove all the fat and add fat to a saucepan on medium heat. Whisk in enough flour to make a thick roux and cook a few minutes. Slowly add the liquid from the roasting pan to the saucepan while whisking, and cook about 5 minutes. Whisk in additional chicken stock to desired consistency and season to taste. Keep gravy warm over low heat while you carve the chicken.
Slice the chicken onto a platter and serve immediately with the warm gravy.