RALEIGH — Republican Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson has pushed closer to an expected announcement on his candidacy for governor of North Carolina in 2024.

Speaking in Oxen Hill, Md., on Saturday at the Conservative Political Action Conference, he told those assembled, “Back home in North Carolina, one of the most poorly kept secrets, is that a guy named Mark Robinson may run for governor. And I’ve got all kinds of people that want me to do that. And I’ve got all kinds of people that don’t want me to do it and that want to try to stand up to stop me.

Tags