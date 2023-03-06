...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TUESDAY TO 5 PM EST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and rough
waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 8 AM Tuesday to 5 PM EST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
RALEIGH — Republican Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson has pushed closer to an expected announcement on his candidacy for governor of North Carolina in 2024.
Speaking in Oxen Hill, Md., on Saturday at the Conservative Political Action Conference, he told those assembled, “Back home in North Carolina, one of the most poorly kept secrets, is that a guy named Mark Robinson may run for governor. And I’ve got all kinds of people that want me to do that. And I’ve got all kinds of people that don’t want me to do it and that want to try to stand up to stop me.
“But here it is. I know one thing, that God is in control, and what He has for me no man can stop.”
Robinson will give a recorded rebuttal to Gov. Roy Cooper’s State of the State address Monday evening. Democrat Josh Stein, the state attorney general, has already declared his candidacy to succeed Cooper, who is term-limited.
The Greensboro entrepreneur has risen quickly in the GOP ranks and is believed the best chance for his party to occupy the Governor’s Mansion — a rarity. Since Daniel Lindsay Russell held the office from 1897-1901, North Carolinians have elected 23 Democrats. James Holshouser (1973-77), Jim Martin (1985-93) and Pat McCrory (2013-17) are the only exceptions to the trend.
Robinson has been a strong voice for the Second Amendment. He’s taken a stand against abortion, and he has experienced his job being moved out of the country. On immigration, he is against illegal border crossings but “will always affirm and congratulate those who come here legally,” according to his Ballotpedia survey answers in 2020.
The CPAC has been a regular stop among Republican hopefuls, but was less so this year. Former President Donald Trump, a candidate in the 2024 race for the White House, was the headline speaker Saturday. Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis was among those choosing not to attend, according to published reports.