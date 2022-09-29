Rock of the Eye

Museum of the Albemarle will open the exhibit, “Rock of the Eye: Boatbuilding Around the Albemarle Sound,” on Monday, Oct. 10.

 Museum of the Albemarle photo

Museum of the Albemarle will soon open an exhibit on boat builders in the Albemarle region. “Rock of the Eye: Boatbuilding Around the Albemarle Sound” opens to museum members on Monday, Oct. 10, from 6 p.m. 8 p.m. during the Friends of Museum of the Albemarle’s annual meeting.

The exhibit’s title refers to a phrase used by early boat builders, “rock of the eye.” Boat builders in the Albemarle Sound region relied on traditions and their eyes to build symmetrical, balanced, robust boats to sail the rough seas and choppy and wind-driven sounds and rivers.