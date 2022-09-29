Windy with thunderstorms - some storms may contain locally heavy rain, especially this evening. Isolated tornadoes possible. Low 68F. SE winds at 25 to 35 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch..
Tonight
Windy with thunderstorms - some storms may contain locally heavy rain, especially this evening. Isolated tornadoes possible. Low 68F. SE winds at 25 to 35 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 548 IN
EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS
THIS WATCH INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING ADJACENT COASTAL WATERS
ALLIGATOR RIVER PAMLICO SOUND
PAMLICO AND PUNGO RIVERS NEUSE AND BAY RIVERS
S OF CURRITUCK BEACH LIGHT TO OREGON INLET NC OUT 20 NM
S OF OREGON INLET TO CAPE HATTERAS NC OUT 20 NM
S OF CAPE HATTERAS TO OCRACOKE INLET NC OUT 20 NM
INCLUDING THE MONITOR NATIONAL MARINE SANCTUARY
S OF OCRACOKE INLET TO CAPE LOOKOUT NC OUT 20 NM
S OF CAPE LOOKOUT TO N OF SURF CITY NC OUT 20 NM
ALBEMARLE SOUND CROATAN AND ROANOKE SOUNDS
Weather Alert
...TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 50 kt and
seas 10 to 15 ft.
* WHERE...Portions of Alligator, Neuse and Bay and Pamlico and
Pungo Rivers, Albemarle, Croatan and Roanoke and Pamlico
Sounds and the adjacent Atlantic coastal waters.
* WHEN...Tropical Storm force winds possible from through Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous seas which
could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 548 IN
EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS
IN NORTH CAROLINA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 9 COUNTIES
IN NORTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA
BERTIE CAMDEN CHOWAN
CURRITUCK GATES HERTFORD
NORTHAMPTON PASQUOTANK PERQUIMANS
IN VIRGINIA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 22 COUNTIES
IN EASTERN VIRGINIA
MATHEWS MIDDLESEX NORTHAMPTON
IN SOUTHEAST VIRGINIA
CITY OF CHESAPEAKE CITY OF EMPORIA CITY OF FRANKLIN
CITY OF HAMPTON CITY OF NEWPORT NEWS CITY OF NORFOLK
CITY OF POQUOSON CITY OF PORTSMOUTH CITY OF SUFFOLK
CITY OF VIRGINIA BEACH CITY OF WILLIAMSBURG
GLOUCESTER GREENSVILLE ISLE OF WIGHT
JAMES CITY SOUTHAMPTON SURRY
SUSSEX YORK
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF AHOSKIE, BACONS CASTLE, BARHAM,
BAVON, BOOTH FORK, BOWERS HILL, BOYKINS, BRYANTOWN,
BUFFORD CROSSROADS, BUSCH GARDENS, CAPE CHARLES, CAPE COLONY,
CENTERVILLE, CHESAPEAKE AIRPORT, CHIPPOKES STATE PARK,
CHRISTENSONS CORNER, CLARESVILLE, COURTLAND, COWIE CORNER,
CROAKER, CURRITUCK, DEEP CREEK, DURAND, EAGLETOWN, EDENHOUSE,
EDENTON, ELIZABETH CITY, EMPORIA, EMPORIA AIRPORT,
EMPORIA RESERVOIR, EWELL, EXMORE, FENTRESS, FIVE FORKS, FRANKLIN,
GARYSBURG, GASTON, GATESVILLE, GLOUCESTER POINT, GREAT BRIDGE,
GREEN PLAIN, GREENBRIER, GROVE, GUM FORKS, GWALTNEY CORNER,
HAMPTON, HANCOCK, HERTFORD, HOG ISLAND GAME RESERVE, HORSESHOE,
HUNTERDALE, IVOR, LILLY, MACEDONIA, MAVATON, MERRY HILL, MIDWAY,
MOUNT PLEASANT, NEW POINT, NEW POINT COMFORT, NEWPORT NEWS,
NORFOLK, PEARY, POOLESVILLE, POQUOSON, PORTSMOUTH, QUITSNA,
RICH SQUARE, SAINT JOHNS, SHARON, SMITHFIELD, SUFFOLK, URBANNA,
VALHALLA, VIRGINIA BEACH, VULTARE, WAKEFIELD, WAVERLY,
WILLIAMSBURG, WINDSOR, AND YORKTOWN.
Weather Alert
The National Weather Service in Wakefield has issued a
* Tornado Warning for...
Southeastern Camden County in northeastern North Carolina...
East central Pasquotank County in northeastern North Carolina...
Central Currituck County in northeastern North Carolina...
* Until 615 PM EDT.
* At 543 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado
was located over Shiloh, or 7 miles northeast of Weeksville, moving
northwest at 30 mph.
HAZARD...Tornado.
SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation.
IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without
shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed.
Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree
damage is likely.
* This dangerous storm will be near...
Whitehall Shores around 550 PM EDT.
Camden and Indiantown around 555 PM EDT.
Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include
Belcross, Riddle, Texas, Spences Corner, Goose Creek, Gregory,
Bartlett, Taylors Beach, Maple and Shawboro.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest
floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a
mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter
and protect yourself from flying debris.
Please report severe weather by calling 757-899-2415, posting to the
NWS Wakefield Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSWAKEFIELDVA.
&&
TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
Weather Alert
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Portions of northeast North Carolina and Virginia,
including the following areas, in northeast North Carolina,
Bertie, Camden, Chowan, Eastern Currituck, Gates, Hertford,
Northampton, Pasquotank, Perquimans and Western Currituck. In
Virginia, Brunswick, Chesapeake, Greensville, Hampton/Poquoson,
Isle of Wight, James City, Lunenburg, Mecklenburg, Newport News,
Norfolk/Portsmouth, Southampton, Suffolk, Surry, Sussex, Virginia
Beach and York.
* WHEN...Through Saturday morning.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Tropical Cyclone Ian made a second landfall in South Carolina
today and track northwest across the Carolinas tonight.
Several rounds of moderate to heavy rain are likely in the
watch area today through tonight before the heaviest rain
pushes offshore Saturday morning. On average, 2 to 4 inches
of rain are expected, with localized amounts of 4 to 6 inches
possible. Despite the dry antecedent conditions, this will
likely be enough to result in a few instances of flooding,
especially in urban and flood prone areas.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
Weather Alert
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...East to northeast winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts of 45 to
55 mph. The highest gusts will be near the Atlantic coast.
* WHERE...In North Carolina, Pasquotank, Camden, Western Currituck
and Perquimans Counties. In Virginia, James City, Isle of Wight,
and York Counties...in addition to the Cities of Newport News,
Suffolk, and Chesapeake.
* WHEN...Until 4 AM EDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
Museum of the Albemarle will soon open an exhibit on boat builders in the Albemarle region. “Rock of the Eye: Boatbuilding Around the Albemarle Sound” opens to museum members on Monday, Oct. 10, from 6 p.m. 8 p.m. during the Friends of Museum of the Albemarle’s annual meeting.
The exhibit’s title refers to a phrase used by early boat builders, “rock of the eye.” Boat builders in the Albemarle Sound region relied on traditions and their eyes to build symmetrical, balanced, robust boats to sail the rough seas and choppy and wind-driven sounds and rivers.
Why was this a common expression? The early settlers used local wood, oak, juniper, cypress and pine, which are living materials. As wood dries it releases moisture and moves throughout the boat’s construction.
These boatwrights rarely owned the levels, squares and measuring tools used by modern boat builders. They used systems passed down by their families based on set dimensions determined by story-poles, a stick marked with lines and notches for board lengths.
They used pattern boards as templates to achieve results established by their ancestors. For launch purposes, the boatyards were in many instances a series of poles driven at angles into the ground in fields, adjoining houses and close to rivers, creeks and sounds. The boats were laid out according to their stem or keel, a reference to the “stems” found in the hulls of beans. These ran the length of the boat. Frames were added later to accommodate the planking to form and shape the boats.
The “eye” was the rock boatwrights relied on to keep the many compound angles right to ensure the boat’s integrity and design while also upholding the family’s boatbuilding traditions.
Indigenous people living in coastal North Carolina had been building boats for about 10,000 years. They shared many of their boatbuilding traditions with the new settlers in the region. Their knowledge of various woods and the hollowing-out of tree trunks to make canoes helped teach the newcomers how to build split-hull boats known as periaugers. These boats were used from the Colonial period through the Civil War. We owe much to the tribes that lived between the land and the waters around the Albemarle Sound.
On Monday, Oct. 10, we celebrate Indigenous Peoples Day at the museum, and on the same evening, we open “Rock of the Eye.” There’s an Algonquin saying: “If we cease sharing our stories, our knowledge becomes lost.”
Please join us in celebrating the museum’s 55th anniversary by supporting the museum, a place where we keep the stories and honor the past.