Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day by wearing green and donating blood at Rocky Hock Baptist Church from 2-7 p.m. March 17.
Every two seconds, someone in the United States needs blood. Rocky Hock Baptist Church is on a mission to help save lives. The community is invited to take part in this special event. The need for blood is constant, but only 3 percent of the U.S. population donated.
By rolling up a sleeve, donors can play a critical roll in the treatment of accident and burn victims, heart surgeries, organ transplant patients, and those receiving treatment for leukemia, cancer or sickle-cell disease. The people you save could be your neighbors, friends, co-workers or family members.
To make an appointment or learn more, visit redcrossblood.org and enter RHBC, to call 1-800-RED-CROSS. Walk-ins are welcome, but priority will be given to appointments.
Completion of RapidPass online health history questionnaire speeds up the donation process. A blood donor card or driver’s license, or two other forms of identification are required at check-in.
Individuals who are at least 17 years of age (16 with parental consent), weigh at least 110 pounds, and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. Power Red or double donors, can donate every 112 days or three times a year. Single whole blood donors can donate every 56 days, up to six times a year.