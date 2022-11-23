ROCKY MOUNT — City officials and community leaders plan to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s speech in Rocky Mount with a gathering at the site where it took place.
Interim City Manager Peter Varney said the commemoration of King's Nov. 27, 1962, speech will take place in the gym of what was then the Booker T. Washington High School on Monday at 10 a.m.
King, who by then was already a national figure in the civil rights movement, came to Rocky Mount in 1962 to urge non-violent resistance to white supremacy. He spoke for 55 minutes and a reel-to-reel tape recorder captured his words.
Part of the Rocky Mount speech included themes King would revisit in his “I Have a Dream” speech the following year at the Lincoln Memorial after the March on Washington.
During the Rocky Mount speech, King said, “I have a dream that one day right here in Rocky Mount, North Carolina, the sons of former slaves and the sons of former slave-owners will meet at the table of brotherhood, knowing that out of one blood God made all men to dwell upon the face of the earth.”
King also said: “I have a dream that one day men all over this nation will recognize that all men were created equal and endowed by their creator with certain inalienable rights. I have a dream tonight. One day the words of Amos will become real: ‘Let justice roll down like waters and righteousness like a mighty stream.’”
He was also recorded that night as saying: “I have a dream tonight. One day men will do unto others as they would have others to do unto them. I have a dream tonight. One day my little daughter and my two sons will grow up in a world not conscious of the color of their skin but only conscious of the fact that they are members of the human race.”
The Evening Telegram, the former name of the Rocky Mount Telegram, published a story the day after King's speech. It reported that King had been invited to Rocky Mount to speak by the Rocky Mount Voters and Improvement League. It also said King had told an audience of more than 1,800 that the United States is “on the border of the promised land of integration.”
“Old man segregation is on his deathbed,” it quoted King as saying. “The only thing now is how costly the South will make his funeral.”
The Telegram reported in 2000 that a local Martin Luther King Jr. Commission donated the audio of King’s 1962 speech to the Braswell Memorial Library. King's speech had been recorded on a reel-to-reel recorder owned by Mary Wilkins, who had loaned it to a friend who in turn had positioned it adjacent to the speaker’s podium where King spoke.
In 1999, Wilkins loaned the audiotape to the city of Rocky Mount, which transferred King's speech from audiotape to an audio cassette.
The recording of King's Rocky Mount speech came to national prominence in 2015 when Jason Miller, a professor of English at N.C. State University, learned of its existence while researching a book he planned to write on the similarities between King’s speeches and the poetry of Langston Hughes.
When Miller tracked down the original audiotape at the Braswell Library, he said it was inside an old box. Inside the box, written in pencil, was confirmation that the tape contained King's 1962 speech in Rocky Mount. Also written in the box was this request: "Please do not erase."
Miller said the plastic on the reel of the original audiotape was cracked and its end was frayed but otherwise was in good shape. It had not been exposed to sunlight or suffered water damage.
Miller had an audio expert digitize the audiotape and in 2015, he played parts of it at a gathering at the Hunt Library at N.C. State.
In an interview with National Public Radio in 2015, Miller said that during his research for his book, “Origins of the Dream,” he had listened to approximately 120 different sermons and speeches by King but he had never heard any like the one the civil rights leader gave in Rocky Mount.
“It has part the feel of a mass meeting, it has the formality of a civil rights speech and it has the spirit of a sermon,” Miller said.