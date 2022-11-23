ROCKY MOUNT — City officials and community leaders plan to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s speech in Rocky Mount with a gathering at the site where it took place.

Interim City Manager Peter Varney said the commemoration of King's Nov. 27, 1962, speech will take place in the gym of what was then the Booker T. Washington High School on Monday at 10 a.m. 