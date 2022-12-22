...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM FRIDAY TO 1 AM EST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and very
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 7 AM Friday to 1 AM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM FRIDAY TO 9 AM
EST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 5
below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of northeast North Carolina.
* WHEN...From 7 PM Friday to 9 AM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...A Wind Chill Advisory means that very cold air and
strong winds will combine to generate low wind chills. This
will result in frost bite and lead to hypothermia if
precautions are not taken. If you must venture outdoors...make
sure you wear a hat and gloves.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&
Weather Alert
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 10 PM EST
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Maryland, northeast North
Carolina and eastern and southeast Virginia.
* WHEN...From 6 AM to 10 PM EST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds could briefly gust higher with the
cold frontal passage in the morning.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
RODANTHE — Dare County will host a meeting next month for Rodanthe residents and property owners to discuss erosion issues affecting the Hatteras Island community.
The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18, at the Rodanthe-Waves-Salvo Community Building, which is located at 23646 N.C. Highway 12, just south of Myrna Peters Road.
According to a press release, Dare County Manager Bobby Outten will give a presentation on the funding models that have made previous beach nourishment projects possible in Dare County. Outten will also discuss the challenges the county is facing funding and prioritizing new beach nourishment projects.
Following Outten’s presentation, attendees will have a chance to ask questions and express concerns, the county said. Residents and property owners will also be able to view the meeting remotely via livestream. Questions can be submitted via email prior to the meeting to DareCountyPR@DareNC.com no later than Monday, Jan. 16.