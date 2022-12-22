RODANTHE — Dare County will host a meeting next month for Rodanthe residents and property owners to discuss erosion issues affecting the Hatteras Island community.

The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18, at the Rodanthe-Waves-Salvo Community Building, which is located at 23646 N.C. Highway 12, just south of Myrna Peters Road.