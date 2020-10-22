Rotarians Seek to Rid World of Polio

October 24 every year is designated as World Polio Day!
The Rotary Club of Hertford has traditionally set up a table outside Woodard’s Pharmacy with information about work being done to rid the world of Polio.
Baby Boomers certainly remember standing in line for sugar cubes with the new polio vaccine during their youth, but today’s young people in our country may have no idea how devastating this disease was to millions of people.
They may have never met someone who contracted polio and now suffers from post-polio syndrome. They may have never seen a photo of a polio victim in an iron lung that allowed them to breathe. They may never known someone with a distinctive limp or even paralysis from this horrible disease.
The good news is that August 25, 2020, was a truly historic day! The World Health Organization declared that the entire continent of Africa is now free of the wild polio virus!
This day came four years after Nigeria, the last polio-endemic country in Africa, recorded its last case of wild polio!
Now that the African region is certified as wild Polio-free, FIVE of the six WHO regions – representing over 90% of the world’s population – are free of the wild poliovirus.
This progress is the result of a decades-long effort across the 47 countries of the African region.
It has involved millions of health workers traveling by foot, boat, bike and bus, using innovative strategies to vaccinate children amid conflict and insecurity, and a huge disease surveillance network to test cases of paralysis and check sewage for the virus.
In 1996, Rotary and our partners joined with Nelson Mandela to jumpstart Africa’s commitment to polio eradication with the launch of the ‘Kick Polio Out of Africa’ campaign.
Mandela’s call mobilized African nations and leaders across the continent to step up their efforts to reach EVERY child with polio vaccine. Since 1996, nine BILLION doses of oral polio vaccine have been provided, averting an estimated 1.8 million cases of wild poliovirus on the continent — thanks to the dedicated efforts of thousands of Rotary members, health workers, traditional and religious leaders, parents, and country leaders.
Rotary and its members have contributed nearly US$980 million to eliminate polio in the African region.
Rotarians worldwide feel proud of the work they have been doing since 1987 working alongside WHO, CDC, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and governments around the world to immunize children.
Individual Rotarians may have contributed a few dollars to PolioPlus, talked about it to their friends and neighbors and coworkers, or encouraged others to contribute to the campaign.
That’s what Rotary is all about—helping others in time of need, making life better by helping to conquer a dreaded disease, doing good in the world, keeping our promise to the mothers and children of the world.
So what’s next? We’ve got two more endemic countries to go—Afghanistan and Pakistan. Covid 19 had put a dent in our ability to continue our work this year, but once a viable Covid vaccine is available volunteers will be on the ground to give both the Covid vaccine and the Polio vaccine.
We can’t afford to stop now. We need everyone’s help and you can stop by Woodard’s on Saturday October 24 between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. and drop some change or folding money in our Pennies or Polio Container.
We will have some small gifts for children and purple nail polish to paint their pinkies purple—because that is what is done in third world countries to encourage children to be immunized and the purple pinkie lets volunteers know that child has been immunized.