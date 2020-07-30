Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Rotary Club of Hertford will not be able to host its annual rotary Scholarship Concert in October.
Along with tickets sales, for the past 14 years, the proceeds from advertisements in the concert program booklet have helped to raise funds for scholarships.
Through the business community’s commitment to generously support the concert, Rotary Club of Hertford has awarded over $85,000 in scholarships to graduating high school seniors and non-traditional students at the College of the Albemarle.
With the cancellation of the fall Rotary Club Scholarship Concert, the club is asking for the community’s support by donating funds to help award the scholarships.
If you or a business are able to continue your support, please consider making a donation to the Rotary Club of Hertford Foundation.
All donations help the club to support deserving students in attending the college or university of their choice.
Colton Meads, Rotary scholarship recipient 2018-19 has just completed his freshman year at NC State. He states, “This scholarship was an incredible aid to my first year as a college student; because of this scholarship I was able to devote more time to my studies as well as other activities. Two of these activities being a College of Agriculture and Life Sciences Student Ambassador and being elected 2020-2021 North Carolina State FFA Vice President. Having become heavily involved during this first year of college in Student Ambassadors and FFA, without this scholarship, I would have had to work a job and not devote time to my studies as well as prepare for Student Ambassadors and FFA. I will forever be thankful for what the Hertford Rotary Club was able to do for me to have the opportunity for a successful and amazing year.”
Cayce Copley, another Hertford Rotary Scholarship recipient 2018-19 states, “My involvement with the Interact Club sponsored by Hertford Rotary significantly impacted me and helped to prepare me for my first year of college at UNC-Chapel Hill. Through leadership opportunities and mentorship, I was able to smoothly transition into my roles as a UNC-CH club volleyball player and Event Coordinator for UNC – Chapel Hill Delight Ministries. The monetary support provided by this scholarship enabled me to carry the ‘just go for it’ mindset, allowing me to embrace new ideas, new friends, and creatively leaving my “Heel” print wherever I go. The Hertford Rotary Club provided me with life-altering opportunities and the foundation to explore and create wherever I go.”
Please support the Hertford Rotary Club Concert Scholarship to continue to support outstanding students like Meads and Copley to have an extraordinary college experience, which prepares scholarship recipients to be our future leaders. Please mail your contributions to Rotary Club of Hertford, Post Office Box 155, Hertford, NC 27944. Checks payable to Rotary Club of Hertford Foundation.