Citing declining membership and attendance in recent years, the two Elizabeth City clubs chartered under Rotary International have begun exploratory talks about the potential for merging.
Tim Witwer, president of the Elizabeth City Rotary Club, said the possibility of merging the clubs is in the very early stages of exploration by a committee.
When reached last week, Scott Sullens, president of the Elizabeth City Morning Rotary Club, also stressed that the talks are in a very preliminary stage.
“Both clubs voted internally to talk further,” Sullens said.
Sullens said no timetable has been set for the exploratory committee to make a recommendation to the clubs.
“The clubs are talking,” Sullens said, adding that any comment beyond that would be premature.
Witwer said that in thinking about the prospects for merger it’s useful to consider the history of the two clubs. In the 1980s there was a single club in Elizabeth City that had more than 120 members, he said.
“It had become unwieldy,” Witwer said of the large membership.
So at that time a group of members within the club decided to form a new Rotary Club in town, which is how the Elizabeth City Morning Rotary Club got its start.
But things are much different now for service clubs, Witwer said. Over the past 15 years or so nearly all service clubs have experienced serious declines in membership, he said.
That trend has held true for the Elizabeth City Rotary Club and Elizabeth City Morning Rotary Club, according to Witwer.
“Both clubs have sustained significant losses of membership,” Witwer said.
And attendance at club meetings has declined sharply since the COVID-19 pandemic began, he said.
Those losses have created a situation in which the possibility of merging the clubs seems to some a practical solution.
The merger conversation has been about as grassroots at it gets.
Indeed, Witwer said the current contemplation of merger began after two local Rotarians — one from each of the two local clubs — were interacting in a business context and started talking about whether merging the clubs might be a good idea.
The two members shared their thoughts with the leadership and membership of their respective clubs and each club agreed to appoint members to an exploratory committee to discuss the merger idea.
Both clubs have voted to continue the discussions.
Witwer said the local clubs have to determine whether a merger is feasible at the local level and within the regulations of Rotary International.
“There is a lot to think about,” Witwer said.