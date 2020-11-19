Rotary Club of Hertford has donated books to the Perquimans County Middle School.
“Reading is the key that opens the most important doors. I would like to thank our Rotary Club for valuing the power of a book and supporting PQ schools,” Principal Laura Moreland said.
The book program has been made possible through a Rotary District Grant.
For several years, Rotary has used these funds to provide books for Perquimans County School Libraries.
The school media coordinators choose and order the books. The club puts Rotary book plates inside the book and in non-Covid times, the club has its weekly speakers sign a book to be donated back to the schools.
In the lower grades, the students can check out and read a book and then take a quiz about the book on the computer. They can earn points for a reward. This is to encourage reading.
Many years these may be the only books the school library receives – unless they raise funds through a Book Fair.
With Covid, club members signed names in remaining books and took them to the school libraries.
But that’s not all Rotary has done for the kids.
Club also used some funds to do an additional District Grant for the past four years to buy food for the Hunger Heroes Program started by the Ag teacher and her students as a community service project.
They send home food to students that may be in need of food on days when school breakfasts and lunches are not available.
Both of these projects require hands on participation by Rotarians.
Rotary members label books, act as mystery readers at the school, shop for several hundred dollars worth of groceries for the school children and also bring donations of non perishable food items to the meetings or to a drop point during Covid.
Hertford Hub is a current site for donations to the Hunger Heroes program.
Also, in these challenging times, seems a lot of folks may have spare time on their hands — and want to “give back” as well as contribute to the community.
A brief visit to: http://www.rotary.org is a good place to explore Rotary International or use hertfordrotary.org.