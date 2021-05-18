Rotary's Efforts Assist Biggs Golf Tourney

Rotary Club of Hertford plays a key role with assisting the Biggs Classic Golf Tournament.
This premier golf tourney takes place between May 24 and May 29 at Albemarle Plantation.
“Our partnership with the GProTour has brought added professionalism to the tournament, and the players consider the BIGGS Classic one of the Majors’ on their yearly schedule,” said Lee Duncan, Albemarle Plantation Properties General Manager, also a Rotarian. “The added involvement of the HRC this year will enhance the visibility of not only Hertford and Perquimans County, but the entire Inner Banks region."
Duncan explained that Rotary’s role is threefold:
- Help the annual BIGGS Classic enhance the event presence in Hertford and Perquimans County.
- Serve as a sponsorship sales team for the event.
- Benefit from the tournament charitable giving opportunity to raise funds for the Hertford Rotary Club Foundation.
Duncan said Rotary endorses the tournament to provide a new and potentially ongoing service project for the club’s membership within the local community. Also, the tournament replaces the annual concert fundraising project with a potentially lucrative means of funding local scholarship opportunities through the HRC Foundation.
This is a $5,000 scholarship awarded each year to a student from Perquimans, Pasquotank, or Chowan County accepted to attend East Carolina University – Mr. Biggs’ alma mater.
The first of hopefully many years of involvement for the HRC, the tourney puts Perquimans County on the map.
“The BIGGS Classic as established itself as one of the premier developmental tour events for professional golfers in the country,” Duncan said. “The local community, with Biggs Cadillac-Buick-GMC at the top of the list, has provided incredible financial support to the event. The residents of Albemarle Plantation roll out the red carpet each year as volunteers and player hosts.”