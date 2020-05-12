A round-up of all things Perquimans County...
First, Robert Beauchamp Jr., a senior attending Virginia Tech, will graduate May 15 with a bachelor of science degree in International Studies/Leadership/Chinese affairs.
Not only that, Beauchamp will be will be commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant in the Army on Saturday, May 16 at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church. Robert will be the 4th generation to serve in the US Army and is 3rd generation Airborne.
Robert has held many leadership positions and won many honors/scholarships as a cadet. He will be recognized at the National Commissioning Ceremony as an outstanding Cadet Leader on June 15. He will be training in Aviation beginning June 22 at Fort Rucker, AL.
Robert’s parents, Reverend Robert Beauchamp and mom Sherry, must be very proud.
And thank you for these kind words that made my day Mrs. Beauchamp, “I am very impressed with and am enjoying the change in the Perquimans Weekly since you have taken over as editor. Thank you for what you do and are doing for our community.”
In other news, congrats to next year’s leaders of the Perquimans High School Marching Band. Per Band Director Evan Copeland, Marching Pirates leadership team for 2020:
Drum Major — Rebekah Price
Hornline Captain — Keith Elliott
Colorguard Captain — Alicen Leary
Percussion Co-Captains — Noah Stalnaker & Armando Feliciano
Section leaders — Nicholas Harris, Maura Colson & Reagan Elkins
Loading Supervisor — Kayden Stalnaker
Field Lining Supervisor — Liliana Sablon
Uniform Manager and Librarian — Leslie German
Media Manager — Zoey Hash
Band kids and their Band boosters deserve a lot of credit, so there will be more ink about the band later this year when students return to school.
Congrats to Kira Johnston, Perquimans County Middle School’s Teacher of the Year. Johnston teaches 7th and 8th Grade Exceptional Children.
Also, high-five to Perquimans Central School’s Teacher of the Year, Doriece Pittman, who teaches kindergarten!
And all hail Kristine Garvey as Hertford Grammar School’s Teacher of the Year. Garvey teaches fourth grade.
And last but not least, Susan Perry – CTE Agriculture Education – is Perquimans High School’s Teacher of the Year. Congrats!
Speaking of CTE, Robert Lowney is retiring June 8 after 14 years in Perquimans County Schools. Lowney teaches personal finance, career management, entrepreneurship, and principles of business and finance. Lowney has a sign/poster in his classroom that says, “Number 1 Rule: Be Kind.” More on Lowney will appear in next week’s edition.
Other things to note, Pentagon recently declassified and released three videos of UFO sightings recorded by the Navy. Video footage shows unidentified objects flying at high speeds in the Earth’s atmosphere along with audio of Navy pilots expressing shock and awe.
According to the NY Times, Navy pilots spoke about objects that seemed to defy the laws of physics. Details emerged about a mysterious, five-year Pentagon program and claims of metal alloys said to have been recovered from unidentified phenomena.
The released videos can be found at the Naval Air Systems Command FOIA Reading Room: navair.navy.mil/foia/documents.
According to a Pentagon statement dated April 27, the Department of Defense has authorized the release of three unclassified Navy videos, one taken in November 2004 and the other two in January 2015, which have been circulating in the public domain after unauthorized releases in 2007 and 2017. The U.S. Navy previously acknowledged that these videos circulating in the public domain were indeed Navy videos. After a thorough review, the department has determined that the authorized release of these unclassified videos does not reveal any sensitive capabilities or systems, and does not impinge on any subsequent investigations of military air space incursions by unidentified aerial phenomena. DOD is releasing the videos in order to clear up any misconceptions by the public on whether or not the footage that has been circulating was real, or whether or not there is more to the videos. The aerial phenomena observed in the videos remain characterized as “unidentified.”
If the aliens do decide to make first contact, let’s hope they touch down first in northeastern NC to meet the good folks from around these parts who will welcome these space travelers to our world.
That we may not be alone – that puts things in perspective real fast. Once upon a time, I was kayaking pretty deep in the Albemarle Sound when a pod of dolphins noticed me. They are huge creatures up close, particularly when compared to an old man on a kayak. Those few moments with the dolphins circling above and beneath the kayak made me realize many things, gave me perspective.
Anyone with news tips, reach out to me at mlayton@ncweeklies.com