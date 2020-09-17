A round-up of all things Perquimans County…
Mary Alice Brinn celebrated her 95th birthday Sunday. See story and photos on page B1.
It’s always nice to cover good news. Lot of people joined the birthday celebration. In contrast to other news stories percolating up over the weekend, it was refreshing to see Hertford put its best foot forward by honoring one of its own.
Speaking of birthdays, Phil McMullan Jr. of Hertford turned 90 on Monday. He’s lived a long productive life as has been written about in these pages in past editions. Born Sept. 14, 1930, Phil endured the Great Depression, the War years, came of age in the 1950s, witnessed the nation’s struggles during the Vietnam era, 70s’ malaise, 80’s restoration, 90s’ grunge, 2000’s awakening to global terrorism, the 10’s decade of cultural and political upheavals topped off by 2020’s pandemic and economic uncertainty. Now that’s something.
Shepard-Pruden Librarian and Perquimans resident Jennifer Finlay has been swimming and body boarding in the Perquimans River. An accomplished swimmer, Finlay has been swimming open water for years in various locales including the San Francisco Bay. I’m envious, so I may join her the next time she takes a dip in the Perquimans River.
Gary Lico of Albemarle Plantation has written a few books – that’s a new twist to the biography of everyone’s favorite local Santa Claus and the guy behind Forensic Files.
Lico’s newsletter says, “Feeling a little blue these days? A lot of us are. As a guy who has gone through a few valleys in his life, I’ve assembled a couple of collections of motivational writings, pep talks and spiritual passages.” They’re yours for free – head to the website: https://www.garylico.tv/free-motivational-books.html
In other news, the Rotary Club of Hertford is hosting a photo tour rally of Perquimans County on October 9-11, 2020 designed to encourage our community to “get out of the house”, explore our county, take a selfie photo to show that you were there, and submit your photos to qualify for a series of prizes including a two day vacation at a Wyndham Resort.
Our community can do all of this and keep within the guidelines of “social distancing”. We hope it will be a lot of fun plus raise money for our scholarship program.
Usually the Rotary Club of Hertford sponsors a concert to raise funds for our scholarship program. We can’t do that this year, but still plan to award scholarships as we have in the past and this event will help support our scholarship program through entry fees and sponsorships from generous businesses in our area.
The Rotary Club of Hertford in partnership with Perquimans County Tourism has designated 22 sites within Perquimans County that will qualify as a place to take your selfie pictures.
They are located in all parts of our county: Hertford, Belvidere, New Hope, Bethel, and Winfall. Go out anytime during the weekend of October 9-11 and take a selfie at any 10 of the 22 sites. Enter your photos through the Rotary Club of Hertford website, pay the $5 entry fee (all proceeds go to our scholarship fund for Perquimans County Students), and submit your entry by the end of the day on Sunday, October 11th.
There will be a “best photo” winner selected from the entries, plus the prizes will be selected at random from the qualified entries. Winning entries will have some of their photos printed in the Perquimans Weekly.
Send any questions to William Stevenson at williamstevenson62@gmail.com 616-401-3408 cell.
In other news, Helen Hunter says The “Catfish” Hunter ALS Foundation will not have the annual Jimmy’s Walk to Defeat ALS in September of this year.
“I do not wish to have the large group that participate in the walk each year together because of concerns of Covid-19,” she said. “The risk for the people living with ALS and their respiratory issues coming together is a concern.”
The foundation assists people living with ALS with medical supplies, home modifications, respite care, wheel chairs, lifts to move them from chairs to bed etc, and other needs they might have.
Your donation to the Jim “Catfish” Hunter ALS Foundation PO Box 47, Hertford, NC 27944 is still needed to make life easier for people living with ALS and their family.”
Presently, there are approximately 14 people diagnosed with ALS in northeastern North Carolina and over 600 statewide.
Any news tips, gossip and more send to mlayton@ncweeklies.com