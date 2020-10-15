Round-up: Bunch and Green Acres

A round-up of all things Chowan County…
Sue Bunch stopped by the newspaper office the other day. She is doing well these days. Bunch worked for the Chowan Herald going on 51 years of the newspaper’s 86 years of serving folks in this county. She is a longtime choir member at Edenton Baptist Church, which has one of the best choirs around.
Bunch said the church recently opened its Sunday services to worship within the church’s historic sanctuary. Congregation can easily practice social distancing because that sanctuary is HUGE. Church is committed to safety. See the guidelines that are posted to the church’s web page: http://edentonbaptist.org/
Other area churches have been moving Sunday services inside their sanctuaries too.
In other news, the purchase of homes have dramatically increased in recent months around Edenton, reports Mary Scott Haigler of Perry & Co. Sotheby’s International Realty. Maybe the move from big cities is COVID related as folks begin to realize ...
Maybe folks up North and big cities are getting sick of high taxes, “peaceful” riots, heavy traffic and long commutes, so they are moving to Edenton, a town where everybody knows your name. I don’t blame them. Welcome to Chowan County.
Speaking of Green Acres, legal eagle John Morehead shared an idea about how long ago during the Edwin Bufflap era at the Chowan Herald, news would be reported from various locales be it Center Hill, Rocky Hock or Tyner.
Morehead’s right and I’ll be the first to admit that fear of covid has slowed me down from “circuit riding” throughout the county to gather news from various places be it Bunch’s Produce Stand in Rocky Hock or the post office in Center Hill.
That said, I think I’ll be reaching out to folks near and far – correspondents – to better connect (reconnect) with everyone. If you’re interested in sharing some news, perhaps volunteering as a correspondent, send me an email.
In other news, Boy Scout Troop 164 held its Court of Honor Monday at the Scout Hut. The ceremony recognizes the Scouts’ achievements in earning merit badges and new rankings. Chowan Herald would like to congratulate Hunter LaFon for achieving the rank of Life Scout. He now will be working toward Eagle Scout, the highest rank a Scout can achieve.
While I know everyone is focused on Nov. 3, there is a more important election around the corner – Student Government Association elections at Chowan Middle School. Voting takes place Oct. 19. SGA leaders are the future.
The candidates are not funded by any political action committees and there are no attack ads or glossy misleading mailers, only handmade posters and 2 minute video segments featuring the candidate announcing his/her intentions for pursuing public office.