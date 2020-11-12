Round-up: Byrum and ICW Wisdom

A round-up of all things Chowan County...
Eleanor Evans Byrum, 95, died Friday, Nov. 6 in her home on Yellow Hammer Road in Tyner.
I met her back in November of 2017 at the Chowan High reunion. Kim Ullom of Rocky Hock introduced us.
If memory serves me correct, Byrum was then perhaps the oldest living graduate of that high school. She was a member of the Class of 1942 when 37 seniors received diplomas. She was a nice person.
I admired Byrum because she exemplified what it means to be a lady as well as embraced her roots and the people living in the wide open spaces of Chowan County.
According to the article I wrote about the CHS reunion, Byrum grew up in that iconic two-story white farm house known to many in Rocky Hock as Jasper Evans’ homeplace. Surrounded by sprawling fields of corn or cotton then as now, the kids in this stretch of land didn’t have it easy. That’s why folks like Byrum grew up with strong values.
Prior to attending CHS, Byrum along with her brothers, sisters and the kids in her class walked to school about a mile away along dirt roads to Gum Pond Elementary School, where seven grades of students were taught in one classroom.
When the time came to go to high school, Byrum rode the bus.
“When I first started going to school, I loved riding the bus because my first seven years of school, we walked to school,” she said. “That was a real treat to be able to ride the bus.”
According to Byrum’s obituary, she was born in Chowan County on December 23, 1924, and was the daughter of the late Zacharia Trotman and Effie Louise White Evans. After graduating from Chowan High School she earned a degree from Coastal Business College in Norfolk, VA; a diploma in Special Secretarial Course.
Employed with the Chowan County Department of Public Welfare in the 40’s, Campen’s Jewelers, Waff Brothers, Inc., and the NC Employment Security Commission, she lastly worked with and retired from the Chowan County Department of Social Services.
“I’ve been in Chowan County my whole life,” Byrum said. “It’s the greatest. I wouldn’t trade it for anything or any other county.”
In other news, Kermit Layton celebrated a recent birthday – I think it was on Nov. 7. Layton is a seasoned sailor, fishermen and knowledgeable about life and many things in Edenton and Manteo. Not sure how old Kermit is, but he’s young at heart.
Worth noting, count commissioner-elect Alex Kehayes will be performing as Ebeneezer Scrooge again in “Letters to Scrooge.” More information including dates about the theatrical production will appear in a future edition.
When the news gets a bit noisy as it did last week, I load up the kayak and head to Hyde County to clear my head and gain perspective.
In many spots deep in the marshes, between Tyrrell and Hyde counties, there is no cell service, so even if I wanted to check in, I wouldn’t be able to do so.
While I was in a quiet cove bordering the Intracoastal Waterway, I saw a large trawler cruising by at full speed – what a moron. There’s a lot of monsters lurking below the water line in that narrow canal and there is not a lot of room for maneuvering.
Sure enough, that guy hit something. Engines full stop.
Moments later, trawler started moving, albeit a bit slower and with more caution.
I had to contend with the wake his boat left behind; same as a lot people when trying to stay above water in these trying times.
Even for seasoned mariners, the best approach is to keep a sharp eye on the waterways ahead particularly in those vast, wide open spaces where there is nothing and no one for miles. Local fishermen in jon boats – they know to keep it slow and steady when navigating the ICW, the shallow marshes around uncharted islands and narrow canals leading to new worlds.
When traveling NC 94 during my trip home, my peace of mind was interrupted when I heard the news from Washington, DC. As I passed a Trump/Pence sign perched high atop railing above a grain bin in Tyrrell County, my mind got to wandering how the region is going to react the news. Some folks are going to be cheering, others not so much.
If this election plays out like Bush vs. Gore did in 2000 when the media prematurely announced the winner, some folks calling for peace and unity in 2020 may change their tune.
Probably not a good time for the media. who hate the man, to be taking a victory lap. If the media’s preferred candidate had lost, they would be screaming about how important it is to let the process play itself out.
These days, it’s probably a good idea for everyone to hold their tongue lest they say something to regret. This is not something to lose a friend over as it would be if you had that friend who prefers ketchupy bbq to vinegar-tasting bbq.
Reflecting back to how that trawler cruising full speed within the ICW’s narrow divide suddenly came to a sudden full stop, maybe it’s time for everyone to exercise a bit of caution and good judgment when moving forward.
No matter what happens or who takes the oath, we need to stick together.