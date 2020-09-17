A round-up of all things Chowan County…
Lazy Weekends Landscaping is celebrating a 20th anniversary sometime soon. It’s 4 a.m. and the start of what will be a very long day, so I forget the exact date of the company’s founding. Pre-coffee, my mind is hazy but what do I recall about the company?
Lazy Weekends has those distinctive green pick-up trucks – a genius marketing/branding move. Company also does landscape design and installation.
Company’s founder Sean Tunney is from Africa – yep – Zimbabwe I believe. American success story. I’d sing that song from the Broadway musical “Hamilton” about immigrants getting the job done, but it’s too early in the morning. Tunney is a past president of the prestigious Edenton Rotary Club and a member of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, vestry too. If you want the weekend off from yardwork, maybe give Lazy Weekends a call at 252-482-7720.
William L. Werszila, a long time member of American Legion Post 40 passed away Sept. 10. Services will be held on Saturday, Sept. 19 at 11 a.m. at Edenton United Methodist Church, 225 Virginia Road. Interment will follow in the Church Columbarium with Military Honors.
September 2, 2020, marked the 75th anniversary of the signing of surrender documents in Tokyo Bay aboard the USS Missouri. There was a commemoration ceremony aboard the USS Wisconsin in Norfolk. Most participants needed to attend virtually because of COVID-19.
County Commissioner Bob Kirby’s son-in-law Chris Kolakowski, who is director of the Wisconsin Veterans Museum, delivered the keynote address virtually from his home in Madison. Watch the whole presentation that starts at around the 5:30 minute mark on the video (see link below). Kolakowski starts speaking at around 14:10 mark or so. See https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AiY8HGlu_Yk&feature=youtu.be&fbclid=IwAR3D_9FPf48dGaLRXGVMVSTR6nwJYDxMOFGVTc02jA5B-HqwkVCpjXLxeZE
Have returned to church – St. Paul’s. Stayed away because of the mandates – was worried that if our family of five attended, other parishioners would not be allowed to attend because of Governor Cooper’s ever changing unconstitutional mandates, which use to include limits on the number of people allowed to attend a church service.
Anyway, having church outside is pretty special on a cool September morning. Pastor Malone Gilliam’s sermons always seem to set the tone for the week.
Saw Gay McClelland Chatham the other day – she gave the kids some cupcakes and me one of those cool face shields because I’m hesitant to wear a mask on occasion; fogs up my glasses, irritates my asthma and makes me even more inclined to practice civil disobedience.
Chatham said the Cupola House folks are auctioning off a night with the Ghostbusters in October within the Cupola House – long reliably rumored to be haunted. More details to come.
Also, Chatham said the annual Ghost Walk is canceled. That’s one of the best tours our town offers – ghost stories and old legends. I led a tour last year – our kids love the tour. Every time I walk past spots on the tour, I see dead bodies.
As to hauntings and ghosts – I’ve worked alongside death a long time, part of the job description of being a reporter/editor.
Once upon a time, I worked at a mid-sized daily not too far from Pittsburgh in the Pennsylvania countryside. Fayette County was a war zone for a multitude of reasons – a target rich environment for tragic news.
I covered courts and cops, also breaking news because the editors discovered that terrible news, death, mayhem didn’t phase me – and I always had a good working relationship with local and regional law enforcement.
When working at larger newspapers, you get to ask a lot more questions though that doesn’t necessarily mean they will be answered because the “matter is under investigation.”
Smaller newspapers where the victim is not necessarily anonymous, you have to be more careful with the reporting some of the more sordid details; respectful of the family and community.
Long accustomed to death, I remember seeing my first dead body as a reporter – motorcycle accident – obesity and direct sunlight were not kind to the man. Another time, I arrived on the scene in real time – saw a man’s face (pre rigor mortis) turn from pink to gray.
I don’t like covering tragedy any more. When I appear, people know it’s not good. One story, a woman’s son was reported missing, drowned. When she saw me, notebook in hand and being the first reporter on the scene, she knew it was no longer a search and rescue, but a recovery operation. She broke down in tears as she told me what kind of person her son was. Same thing has happened with a multitude of others who have lost loved ones, killed by homicide or circumstance.
A lot of what you see television – television shows like CSI – are “less than accurate” or more likely described, laugh out loud wrong. In real life, a coroner/medical examiner’s autopsy notes can be very revealing.
I used to enjoy courts’ reporting – now, I absolutely loathe the inside of a courtroom. Too many memories. Once, I sat next to a serial killer and we shared a moment.
Often there are eye rolling times when I knew the witnesses were lying or worse, telling the tragic truth. One time, the accused threatened me in open court because of the stories I had written about his dirty deeds. Didn’t bother me. I’m a seasoned journalist – I’ve been threatened by all sorts of people.
Despite moving to Edenton, I can’t run away for what I am no matter how many kayak trips I take to enjoy the serene silence of the Sound.
Because of headlines from recent weeks about gun violence in Edenton and Hertford – including three shootings in Perquimans County within a 24 hour period, my mind got to wandering to stories past and present that I’ve written. Long sigh.
Echoing coroners and other top detectives I’ve worked with… in cases involving a shooting, the caliber of the bullet matters. That leads to what kind of firearm was used. Was it a long range weapon or a short range weapon?
What direction did the shot come from? Front, side, rear? What time of day – where was the sun? Moving target? If the shot was fired at a moving vehicle, the front windshield glass would affect the trajectory of the fired shot, less so with a passenger side window. Was the window down?
How many shots were fired? Where was the impact wound(s)?
Generally speaking, time of death matters, but not as much as CSI shows insist.
Pending everything, a blast pattern may provide a clue as to distance of the shot fired same as trajectory – answers that may provide a hint of motive.
When analyzing the details of any homicide, theories emerge as detectives work backwards to determine what happened and why. Targeted? Random victim?
Police interviews begin in earnest because the clock is ticking. The longer it takes to make an arrest, the more difficult solving the case becomes not just for detectives but prosecutors.
However, I’ve written follow-up stories about long ago cases that were solved because one reader may have seen a detail that was picked up by another person who knew something, reported what they saw to police.
Trust me, somebody always knows something. One murder case – killer was known on rare occasions to brag after drinking at a local bar about what he’d done long ago. Took time, but police and prosecutors made an arrest, conviction.
When thinking about recent tragic events, I wonder when the age of moral rationalization is going to end? Doing the right thing should be considered as playing offense in the present and an investment in the future not only of the soul, but the future of mankind.